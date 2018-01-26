Security: PLC, Blacksmith, Windows at NHS
-
Vulnerable industrial controls directly connected to Internet? Why not?
As Beaumont said, "It's an open own goal." And this particular advisory doesn't stop with the PLCs. Some PLC manufacturers haven't even responded to inquiries from the DHS' National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) about recently-discovered vulnerabilities, such as one in the Nari PCS-9611 Feeder Relay, a control system used to manage some electrical grids. The vulnerability, reported by two Kaspersky Labs researchers, "could allow a remote attacker arbitrary read/write abilities on the system."
-
Free Linux Tool Monitors Systems for Meltdown Attacks
SentinelOne this week released Blacksmith, a free Linux tool that can detect Meltdown vulnerability exploitation attempts, so system administrators can stop attacks before they take root.
The company has been working on a similar tool to detect Spectre vulnerability attacks.
-
Welsh NHS systems back up after computer 'chaos'
The National Cyber Security Centre said the problems were caused by technical issues and were not the result of a cyber attack.
-
