Why every entrepreneur should experiment a crowdfunding campaign
Of course, the money is mandatory to fuel eelo’s early developments. But the biggest benefits are:
I had to define better the eelo project at the begining
I know that eelo is addressing a real and growing concern / pain point (user data privacy)
I know that eelo is potentially addressing a global market (the incoming traffic is from most countries in the world)
I know better than earlier who are eelo supporters, and what they expect
eelo have more than 3000 supporters if I count people who registered on the website so far, who will help a lot to get more exposure
I have a growing list of press contacts that I use later when I have significant news about eelo
I’m becoming a crowdfunding expert More seriously: my skills have improved a lot on this!
