OSS Leftovers
-
Having fun contributing to open source
Contributing to open source can be very rewarding, and it’s a fun way to do something different outside of your normal, everyday routine
-
Cumulus Networks Funding Tops $129M
The early promise of Cumulus Networks was the company's Cumulus Linux network operating system...
[...]
Over the last four and a half years, Cumulus has lived up to the promise that Rivers made and has played a pivotal role in enabling the whitebox networking revolution, both with its own products as well as with its participation in the Open Compute Project (OCP).
While Cumulus started off as a software-only vendor, In June 2017 the company added its first hardware products, including multiple top-of-rack switches. In 2017, Cumulus also added its NetQ telemetry product as well as the Cumulus in the Cloud offering for testing network design, to its product offerings.
-
Here's how college students can get some textbooks for free
Students and parents complain about tuition being high, but what’s even more astronomical is the price of textbooks. Since 1977, the cost of textbooks has gone up over one thousand percent and students are fed up.
Matthew Charnin is a third-year student at the University of Colorado and says he pays about $1,200 a year on textbooks.
Charnin says, “It’s detrimental to students' success. It needs to change.”
-
“Would you be prepared to review the proposal for us?”
Here is the text of an email I have just sent in reply to one of Elsevier’s publishers, who asked whether I would be prepared to review a book proposal for them.
-
Meet Thomas Baden, Channel Editor for the PLOS Open Source Toolkit
I think it is very important and increasingly so. Let’s look at data alone. Many modern experimental techniques generate data at staggering rates now, much quicker than any one individual or lab can handle. Genome sequences, imaging data, or EM-resolution anatomy of entire brains—This type of data provides a fantastic opportunity for researchers anywhere to contribute to state-of-the-art science without having to invest in the typically extremely costly hardware required to generate the data.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 713 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Allwinner and Linux Driver Management 1.0
today's leftovers
Difficult Windows, Chromebooks Software
Linux Foundation and Linux Graphics
Recent comments
4 days 3 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
5 days 21 hours ago
1 week 22 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago