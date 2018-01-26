Android in Asia
Top China smartphone maker targets Japan market
One of China’s top smartphone makers is targeting Japan for its next conquest.
Oppo, which vanquished Apple Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. in just a few years to become No. 2 in its home market, will introduce its flagship R11s model next month, Deng Yuchen, chief of Japan operations, said in an interview. Oppo is aiming to reach a market position that matches its global sales standing within five years.
Chinese smartphone shipments declined in 2017 for the first time ever
No, 2017 was not a good year for smartphone shipments into China. According to research firm Canalys, for all of last year such deliveries declined 4% from 2016's figure to hit 459 million units. That is the first time ever that the country experienced a year-over-year decline in shipments of intelligent handsets. Had the last three months of last year turned out differently, the growth streak might have continued. From October through December of 2017, just shy of 113 million phones made their way into China. That was a 14% decline from Q4 2016.
Xiaomi overtakes Samsung in India
Chinese smartphone vendor Xiaomi beat out Samsung as the No.1 smartphone vendor in India by shipments in Q4 2017, according to estimates from Canalys. During the quarter, Xiaomi shipped 8.2 million smartphone units in India, well above that of Samsung, which shipped 7.3 million smartphone units.
