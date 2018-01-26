Linux 4.15 Is Set To Sail Today With AMDGPU DC, Zen Temperature Monitoring, RISC-V
After going through nine weekly release candidates, the Linux 4.15 kernel is set to be released today as the first major stable update of 2018.
Due to all of the ongoing KPTI/Retpoline changes over the past month to address Spectre and Meltdown CPU vulnerabilities, the Linux 4.15 development cycle dragged on much longer than anticipated and the longest cycle in about seven years. But there is the initial KPTI and Retpolinue support baked in, which has also been backported to some recent stable series. However, further tuning and optimizations to these mitigation techniques are still expected for Linux 4.16 and beyond. Using this functionality can degrade performance particularly for I/O workloads and others interacting heavily with the kernel, but hopefully some of the work coming up will further lighten the impact. Among the many features coming to Linux 4.16 are also PowerPC and ARM work in this space for their relevant exposure.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 592 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Allwinner and Linux Driver Management 1.0
today's leftovers
Difficult Windows, Chromebooks Software
Linux Foundation and Linux Graphics
Recent comments
4 days 3 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
5 days 21 hours ago
1 week 22 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago