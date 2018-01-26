Linux 4.15
After a release cycle that was unusual in so many (bad) ways, this
last week was really pleasant. Quiet and small, and no last-minute
panics, just small fixes for various issues. I never got a feeling
that I'd need to extend things by yet another week, and 4.15 looks
fine to me.
Half the changes in the last week were misc driver stuff (gpu, input,
networking) with the other half being a mix of networking, core kernel
and arch updates (mainly x86). But all of it is tiny.
So at least we had one good week. This obviously was not a pleasant
release cycle, with the whole meltdown/spectre thing coming in in the
middle of the cycle and not really gelling with our normal release
cycle. The extra two weeks were obviously mainly due to that whole
timing issue.
Also: Linux Kernel 4.15 Officially Released, Includes Patches for Meltdown and Spectre
Linux 4.15 Kernel Released, Time For The Linux 4.16 Merge Window
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 673 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Lollypop Music Player Sweetens its UI with Responsive Design
But GTK fans needn’t feel like they’re missing out. Lollypop — arguably the best modern desktop music player for GNOME — is working on a responsive design too.
Why is Open Source software so popular?
Again, this goes back to the idea of open collaboration. A product gets better with more contributors than just a few of them. A large community gets built around a certain product, which helps it gain validation and feedback from a large audience. The beauty lies in seeing the product get better and better with contributions from a large vibrant set of users.
Software: AMP, Catfish, RVowpalWabbit, Digest
today's howtos
Linux 4.15: Good news and bad news about Meltdown and Spectre
Linux 4.15: Good news and bad news about Meltdown and Spectre
I want life to be boring says Linus Torvalds as Linux 4.15 debuts
The 4.15 kernel is out