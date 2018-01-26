Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 28th of January 2018 11:00:59 PM

Filed under

After a release cycle that was unusual in so many (bad) ways, this

last week was really pleasant. Quiet and small, and no last-minute

panics, just small fixes for various issues. I never got a feeling

that I'd need to extend things by yet another week, and 4.15 looks

fine to me.

Half the changes in the last week were misc driver stuff (gpu, input,

networking) with the other half being a mix of networking, core kernel

and arch updates (mainly x86). But all of it is tiny.

So at least we had one good week. This obviously was not a pleasant

release cycle, with the whole meltdown/spectre thing coming in in the

middle of the cycle and not really gelling with our normal release

cycle. The extra two weeks were obviously mainly due to that whole

timing issue.

Also: Linux Kernel 4.15 Officially Released, Includes Patches for Meltdown and Spectre

Linux 4.15 Kernel Released, Time For The Linux 4.16 Merge Window

Linux 4.15