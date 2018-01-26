Language Selection

Linux 4.15

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 28th of January 2018 11:00:59 PM
Linux

After a release cycle that was unusual in so many (bad) ways, this
last week was really pleasant. Quiet and small, and no last-minute
panics, just small fixes for various issues. I never got a feeling
that I'd need to extend things by yet another week, and 4.15 looks
fine to me.

Half the changes in the last week were misc driver stuff (gpu, input,
networking) with the other half being a mix of networking, core kernel
and arch updates (mainly x86). But all of it is tiny.

So at least we had one good week. This obviously was not a pleasant
release cycle, with the whole meltdown/spectre thing coming in in the
middle of the cycle and not really gelling with our normal release
cycle. The extra two weeks were obviously mainly due to that whole
timing issue.

Also: Linux Kernel 4.15 Officially Released, Includes Patches for Meltdown and Spectre

Linux 4.15 Kernel Released, Time For The Linux 4.16 Merge Window

​Linux 4.15: Good news and bad news about Meltdown and Spectre

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 29th of January 2018 01:31:34 AM.
  • ​Linux 4.15: Good news and bad news about Meltdown and Spectre

    Linus Torvalds, Linux's primary creator, had good and bad news about the chip security problems Meltdown and Spectre. The good news is the lead up to the Linux 4.15 was "quiet and small, and no last-minute panics, just small fixes for various issues". The bad news? "It's not like we're 'done' with Spectre/Meltdown."

    On the Linux Kernel Mailing List (LKML), Torvalds explained, "The bulk of the 4.15 work is all the regular plodding 'boring' stuff. And I mean that in the best possible way. It may not be glamorous and get the headlines, but it's the bread and butter of kernel development, and is in many ways the really important stuff."

  • I want life to be boring says Linus Torvalds as Linux 4.15 debuts

    ‘This was not a pleasant release cycle’ says Linux overlord, who prefers things boring, ‘Because boring really is good’

    Linus Torvalds has hit the Go button for version 4.15 of the Linux kernel, blamed the Meltdown and Spectre CPU design flaws for the delay and warned of more pain to come as fixes trickle out for silicon architectures.

    “This obviously was not a pleasant release cycle, with the whole meltdown/spectre thing coming in in the middle of the cycle and not really gelling with our normal release cycle,” Torvalds wrote.

  • The 4.15 kernel is out

Lollypop Music Player Sweetens its UI with Responsive Design

But GTK fans needn’t feel like they’re missing out. Lollypop — arguably the best modern desktop music player for GNOME — is working on a responsive design too. Read more

Why is Open Source software so popular?

Again, this goes back to the idea of open collaboration. A product gets better with more contributors than just a few of them. A large community gets built around a certain product, which helps it gain validation and feedback from a large audience. The beauty lies in seeing the product get better and better with contributions from a large vibrant set of users. Read more

Software: AMP, Catfish, RVowpalWabbit, Digest

  • AMP - Fully Featured Text Editor for Linux Terminal
    Amp is a complete text editor for your terminal, which is inspired by vim's modal approach to text editing. Amp aims to keep things as simple as possible (SAP). There are already plenty of highly-configurable editors available. At its core, amp aims to minimize configuration and provide a great out-of-the-box experience. As you already know vim editor similarly, Amp is a modal editor: keystrokes perform different functions based on the current mode. Many familiar modes (insert, normal, select, etc.) are available, as well as several new ones providing additional functionality. In this article, we show you how to install amp tool on ubuntu and arch Linux.
  • Sean Davis: Catfish 1.4.4 Released
    I’ve got some great news for fans of Catfish, the fast and powerful graphical search utility for Linux. The latest version, 1.4.4, has arrived with performance improvements and tons of localization updates!
  • RVowpalWabbit 0.0.11
  • digest 0.6.15

