Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Parrot 3.11 release notes

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 29th of January 2018 01:52:36 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Security

Parrot 3.11 is now available for download.

This new release introduces many improvements and security fixes compared to the previous versions. It includes by default all the spectre/meltdown security patches currently available and an updated version of the Linux 4.14 kernel.

A new car hacking menu now contains a collection of useful open source tools in the automotive industry to test real world cars or simulate CANBus networks.

Metasploit and postgresql are now patched to work flawlessly out of the box in live mode.

Other important updates include Firefox 58, increased installer stability, many updated security tools and some important graphic improvements.

Parrot Studio was reintroduced with many improvements, this special derivative of Parrot is designed for multimedia production as an improved version of Parrot Home for workstations, with many useful productivity tools pre-installed.

This release will probably be the last version of the 3.x series (except for eventual security updates), and we wanted to include some of the changes that we planned for parrot 4.x as a gift for our community.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Lollypop Music Player Sweetens its UI with Responsive Design

But GTK fans needn’t feel like they’re missing out. Lollypop — arguably the best modern desktop music player for GNOME — is working on a responsive design too. Read more

Why is Open Source software so popular?

Again, this goes back to the idea of open collaboration. A product gets better with more contributors than just a few of them. A large community gets built around a certain product, which helps it gain validation and feedback from a large audience. The beauty lies in seeing the product get better and better with contributions from a large vibrant set of users. Read more

Software: AMP, Catfish, RVowpalWabbit, Digest

  • AMP - Fully Featured Text Editor for Linux Terminal
    Amp is a complete text editor for your terminal, which is inspired by vim's modal approach to text editing. Amp aims to keep things as simple as possible (SAP). There are already plenty of highly-configurable editors available. At its core, amp aims to minimize configuration and provide a great out-of-the-box experience. As you already know vim editor similarly, Amp is a modal editor: keystrokes perform different functions based on the current mode. Many familiar modes (insert, normal, select, etc.) are available, as well as several new ones providing additional functionality. In this article, we show you how to install amp tool on ubuntu and arch Linux.
  • Sean Davis: Catfish 1.4.4 Released
    I’ve got some great news for fans of Catfish, the fast and powerful graphical search utility for Linux. The latest version, 1.4.4, has arrived with performance improvements and tons of localization updates!
  • RVowpalWabbit 0.0.11
  • digest 0.6.15

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6