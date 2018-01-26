Language Selection

Graphics: Mesa 18.0, Keith Packard, Vulkan

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 29th of January 2018 01:55:26 AM
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • Mesa 18.0 Features Include Many OpenGL/Vulkan Improvements, Intel Shader Cache & Extras

    Mesa 18.0 is currently being prepared for release by mid-February and is yet another feature-packaged, quarterly update to this open-source 3D graphics driver stack with significant improvements for OpenGL and Vulkan support and performance.

  • Keith Packard's video from 'LinuxConfAu 2018' talking about Virtual Reality and Linux is up

    Keith Packard has been consulting for Valve for the past year to get Virtual Reality devices hooked up and properly working on Linux. Take a look at his presentation from LinuxConfAu 2018 [Official Site].

    It's all pretty technical as expected, but all very interesting too. It sounds like a massive amount of work, since they've had to come up with a way to have VR devices treated as a different type of display and not have your normal windowing system cause issues. The most important thing to note, is that he said at the end of the video "Virtual Reality in Linux is working great, and it should be coming to your desktop pretty soon"—nice!

  • Open-Source Project Trying To Map Vulkan Onto Direct3D 12 & Metal

    While we are seeing exciting projects at the moment about mapping Direct3D 11 over Vulkan (as well as D3D9 and D3D12 over Vulkan projects too), there are new open-source projects for mapping Vulkan over Direct3D 12 and Metal.

Lollypop Music Player Sweetens its UI with Responsive Design

But GTK fans needn’t feel like they’re missing out. Lollypop — arguably the best modern desktop music player for GNOME — is working on a responsive design too. Read more

Why is Open Source software so popular?

Again, this goes back to the idea of open collaboration. A product gets better with more contributors than just a few of them. A large community gets built around a certain product, which helps it gain validation and feedback from a large audience. The beauty lies in seeing the product get better and better with contributions from a large vibrant set of users. Read more

Software: AMP, Catfish, RVowpalWabbit, Digest

  • AMP - Fully Featured Text Editor for Linux Terminal
    Amp is a complete text editor for your terminal, which is inspired by vim's modal approach to text editing. Amp aims to keep things as simple as possible (SAP). There are already plenty of highly-configurable editors available. At its core, amp aims to minimize configuration and provide a great out-of-the-box experience. As you already know vim editor similarly, Amp is a modal editor: keystrokes perform different functions based on the current mode. Many familiar modes (insert, normal, select, etc.) are available, as well as several new ones providing additional functionality. In this article, we show you how to install amp tool on ubuntu and arch Linux.
  • Sean Davis: Catfish 1.4.4 Released
    I’ve got some great news for fans of Catfish, the fast and powerful graphical search utility for Linux. The latest version, 1.4.4, has arrived with performance improvements and tons of localization updates!
  • RVowpalWabbit 0.0.11
  • digest 0.6.15

