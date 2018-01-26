Graphics: Mesa 18.0, Keith Packard, Vulkan
Mesa 18.0 Features Include Many OpenGL/Vulkan Improvements, Intel Shader Cache & Extras
Mesa 18.0 is currently being prepared for release by mid-February and is yet another feature-packaged, quarterly update to this open-source 3D graphics driver stack with significant improvements for OpenGL and Vulkan support and performance.
Keith Packard's video from 'LinuxConfAu 2018' talking about Virtual Reality and Linux is up
Keith Packard has been consulting for Valve for the past year to get Virtual Reality devices hooked up and properly working on Linux. Take a look at his presentation from LinuxConfAu 2018 [Official Site].
It's all pretty technical as expected, but all very interesting too. It sounds like a massive amount of work, since they've had to come up with a way to have VR devices treated as a different type of display and not have your normal windowing system cause issues. The most important thing to note, is that he said at the end of the video "Virtual Reality in Linux is working great, and it should be coming to your desktop pretty soon"—nice!
Open-Source Project Trying To Map Vulkan Onto Direct3D 12 & Metal
While we are seeing exciting projects at the moment about mapping Direct3D 11 over Vulkan (as well as D3D9 and D3D12 over Vulkan projects too), there are new open-source projects for mapping Vulkan over Direct3D 12 and Metal.
