He suggested making two points in particular. The primary one is the basic security argument about Equifax. “They can’t be trusted with data, and they’ve proven that over and over again,” said Mr. Sullivan, who is also the author of “Gotcha Capitalism.”

There is also the matter of internal communications, given that most employees (including me, until recently) have no idea whom their employers are working with. “If all employees understood that every single pay stub was going to Equifax every week, there would be a mini-revolt,” he said.