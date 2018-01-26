Games: The Last Time, Depraved, Full Metal Furies, Tale of Toast
-
The Last Time - a big story told with big pixels
The Last Time is a short but good point and click adventure written by a single developer.
You're starting in the seventies, when the protagonist was police officer. He and his colleague are called to the scene of a burglary, where thing go awry. Forty years later, the former policeman lives in a retirement home, when suddenly, his past is catching up with him...
-
Depraved, a city builder with survival aspects set in the Wild West will have Linux support
Can't get enough of your city builders? Neither can I! Depraved [Official Site] is another, although it has survival elements and it's set in the Wild West.
It's not actually released yet, with no date over than "2018" being given at this current time.
-
A Linux version of 'Full Metal Furies' from the maker of Rogue Legacy is coming
Full Metal Furies [Official Site] is an action RPG that puts an emphasis on team work with a unique combat system and it's coming to Linux.
-
Open world MMO 'Tale of Toast' now has an Early Access release date, will include Linux support
I wrote about the cute looking MMO 'Tale of Toast' [Steam, Official Site] quite recently, although they didn't have an actual date set for their Early Access launch. They've now put up a date and Linux support will be same-day!
-
CrossOver runs your Windows apps on Mac or Linux computers
No matter where you fall on the Windows vs. Mac vs. Linux debate, one thing remains true: you shouldn't be forced to limit yourself to just one operating system. Of course, there are workarounds, like running a virtual machine, but they're not always intuitive and can inhibit your programs' performance.
CrossOver 17 allows you to launch Windows apps natively on your Mac or Linux computer without buying a Windows license, rebooting, or using a virtual machine, and it's on sale for $19.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 589 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Lollypop Music Player Sweetens its UI with Responsive Design
But GTK fans needn’t feel like they’re missing out. Lollypop — arguably the best modern desktop music player for GNOME — is working on a responsive design too.
Why is Open Source software so popular?
Again, this goes back to the idea of open collaboration. A product gets better with more contributors than just a few of them. A large community gets built around a certain product, which helps it gain validation and feedback from a large audience. The beauty lies in seeing the product get better and better with contributions from a large vibrant set of users.
Software: AMP, Catfish, RVowpalWabbit, Digest
today's howtos
Recent comments
8 hours 2 min ago
4 days 16 hours ago
5 days 12 hours ago
6 days 9 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 4 hours ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago