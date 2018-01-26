GNOME Desktop/GTK: GTK+ 4.0 and GIMP 2.10 Plans
-
GTK+ 4.0 Might Be Ready To Ship This Year With Its Many Toolkit Improvements
Famed GNOME developer Matthias Clasen of Red Hat provided an update on the state of the GTK4 tool-kit during this week's DevConf.cz event in Brno.
Clasen covered the differences in drawing, input, and widgets between GTK3 and GTK4. He also reiterated how the Vulkan renderer, OpenGL renderer, new GDK APIs, event controllers, and composite widgets are among the headline features for GTK+ 4.0.
-
GIMP Picks Up Better Debugging Support, Backtrace GUI
Adding to the list of features for the long overdue GIMP 2.10 release is better debugging support.
Being added to the GIMP code-base today is a backtrace GUI for displaying backtraces when critical crashes occur with this image manipulation program. With having this GUI, they hope those experiencing crashes will be more prone to reporting their bugs upstream to the developers. This backtrace GUI optionally supports GDB or LLDB debuggers.
-
