Security: Intel Scandals, Microsoft Patches Cause Data Loss/Corruption
-
Intel CEO sold shares on same day OEMs informed of bugs: report
Intel reportedly warned its OEM partners about the Meltdown and Spectre processor flaws on 29 November, the same day that its chief executive, Brian Krzanich, sold a tranche of stock and options and netted a healthy profit.
-
Intel told Chinese firms of Meltdown flaws before the US government
-
Chinese firms 'among first' to be told of Intel CPU flaws
The US Government was not on the priority list of entities which Intel chose to notify when it became aware of flaws in its processors that were finally divulged to the world earlier this month.
-
Intel Warned Chinese Companies of Chip Flaws Before U.S. Government
In initial disclosures about critical security flaws discovered in its processors, Intel Corp. notified a small group of customers, including Chinese technology companies, but left out the U.S. government, according to people familiar with the matter and some of the companies involved.
-
Microsoft Pushes Surprise Update To Kill Spectre Patch On Windows PCs
Microsoft says that unstable systems could lead towards data loss or corruption.
-
You Can’t Fire Equifax, but Your Employer Can. Mine Just Did.
He suggested making two points in particular. The primary one is the basic security argument about Equifax. “They can’t be trusted with data, and they’ve proven that over and over again,” said Mr. Sullivan, who is also the author of “Gotcha Capitalism.”
There is also the matter of internal communications, given that most employees (including me, until recently) have no idea whom their employers are working with. “If all employees understood that every single pay stub was going to Equifax every week, there would be a mini-revolt,” he said.
-
Cryptocurrency mining scripts served through YouTube
Malicious attackers have been caught using cryptocurrency mining scripts in ads served by YouTube, with Google's DoubleClick advertising platform being used to serve the scripts to users in some countries.
-
