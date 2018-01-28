Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 29th of January 2018 10:35:56 AM

Filed under

Several years ago, I made the decision to replace proprietary technologies (mainly Apple products) with technology that ran on free and open source software (FOSS). I can't say it was easy, but I now happily use FOSS for pretty much everything.

The hardest part involved my mobile handset. There are basically only two choices today for phones and tablets: Apple's iOS or Google's Android. Since Android is open source, it seemed the obvious choice, but I was frustrated by both the lack of open source applications on Android and the pervasiveness of Google on those devices.

So I entered the world of custom ROMs. These are projects that take the base Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and customize it. Almost all these projects allow you to install the standard Google applications as a separate package, called GApps, and you can have as much or as little Google presence on your phone as you like. GApps packages come in a number of flavors, from the full suite of apps that Google ships with its devices to a "pico" version that includes just the minimal amount of software needed to run the Google Play Store, and from there you can add what you like.