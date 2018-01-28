KStars 2.9.2 Released!
Glad to announce the release of KStars 2.9.2 for Windows, MacOS, and Linux.
In addition to the usual bug fixes and enhancement, we finally have proper cross-platform theming support! Most of the code was based on Digikam's theming code so Kudos to Digikam team for their great work!
Now Windows and MacOS users can enjoy the KStars dark theme in all of its glory!
