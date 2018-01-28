Q4OS 3 "Centaurus" Linux OS Development Kicks Off Based on Debian 10 "Buster"
Dubbed Centaurus, the Q4OS 3.1 series of the open-source distro is based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system, which currently lives in the Debian Testing repositories, and uses the development branch of the Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE), version 14.0.5.
"Q4OS Centaurus will be in development until Debian Buster becomes stable, and will be supported at least five years from the official release date," reads today's announcement. "Anybody is invited to try out the brand new version and report bugs and glitches."
