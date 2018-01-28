Red Hat: Southeast Asia, Colin Garro's Departure and Financial News
GRAB, Southeast Asia’s leading ride-hailing platform has grown rapidly and now manages more than 3.5 million journeys each day. With the extensive progress and frequent roll-out of new application features, the company now utilises Red Hat’s technology, Red Hat Ansible Tower to assist in a better handling of the growing demand for its services.
MailGuard is set to boost its local and international channel play, with Red Hat’s former local channel sales and development director, Colin Garro, stepping in as the company’s new sales and channel global director.
The Australian cloud web and email security vendor said that the freshly-created role will see Garro take the lead on strategic alliances and the pursuit of new markets, as MailGuard continues to expand its international footprint.
“This is an exciting time for MailGuard,” the company’s CEO and founder, Craig McDonald, said. “Colin brings extensive experience and deep insights that align closely with our vision for the growth of the business.”
OPNsense 18.1
For more than 3 years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, HardenedBSD security, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.
We humbly present to you the sum of another major iteration of the OPNsense firewall. Over the second half of 2017 well over 500 changes have made it into this release, nicknamed "Groovy Gecko". Most notably, the firewall NAT rules have been reworked to be more flexible and usable via plugins, which is going to pave the way for subsequent API works on the core firewall functionality. For more details please find the attached list of changes below.
After hitting the RC phase a few weeks ago, OPNsense 18.1 has been officially released as the latest version of this pfSense-forked network/router-oriented BSD operating system.
OPNsense 18.1 is based on FreeBSD 11.1 while pulling in the HardenedBSD security changes. OPNsense 18.1 reworks its firewall NAT rules, PHP 7.1 and jQuery 3 are powering the web interface, there is now OpenVPN multi-remote support for clients, IPv6 shared forwarding support, improvements for intrusion detection alerts, a rewritten firewall live log, reverse DNS support for insight reporting, and a variety of new plugins.
Graphics: AMDKFD, Mesa, NVIDIA, RADV
This weekend I wrote how the AMDKFD discrete GPU support should be in place for the next kernel cycle, Linux 4.17. This is going to allow discrete Radeon GPUs to have ROCm working off the mainline kernel for OpenCL/compute support, but for 4.17 it's unlikely RX Vega GPUs will have compute working.
Emil Velikov announced the release today of Mesa 18.0-RC3 with 50+ changes comprising of many Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan driver fixes.
It was just last week that the Mesa 18.0 code was branched and first release candidate issued. If you're wondering how we're already up to RC3, the RC2 release was a "brown paper bag" release that happened almost immediately after RC1 after the version string for RC1 was accidentally messed up. So in reality, this is the second real release candidate for Mesa 18.0.0.
After rolling out the 390.12 beta Linux driver in early January as the first public driver in the 390 series, NVIDIA is ending January by the first 390 stable release: 390.25.
The NVIDIA 390.25 Linux driver is shipping this Monday as the first stable driver with various fixes, new product support, and other minor improvements over 390.12.
New product support includes the GeForce GTX 1060 5GB and Quadro P620 Pascal graphics cards now being officially supported.
While using Vulkan lowers the CPU utilization compared to OpenGL, in our testing of NVIDIA versus the open-source Radeon drivers we generally have found the red team's drivers to consume more CPU resources. Thus it's good to hear that RADV co-conspirator Bas Nieuwenhuizen is working on reworking how this Radeon Vulkan driver handles pipeline emitting.
As a follow-up to the article a few days ago about nearly complete OpenGL 4.4~4.5 support for R600g, this pre-GCN older Radeon Gallium3D driver has landed in Mesa 18.1-dev Git support for its final OpenGL 4.4 extension.
ARB_query_buffer_object is now in place inside Mesa Git following the patches David Airlie published a few days ago on the mailing list. This was the last OpenGL 4.4 extension incomplete for R600g in hitting OpenGL 4.4.
today's howtos
As a long-time member of the documentation team at Scribus, I keep up-to-date with the latest updates of the source so I can help make updates and additions to the documentation. When I recently did a "checkout" using Subversion on a computer I had just upgraded to Fedora 27, I was amazed at how long it took to download the documentation, which consists of HTML pages and associated images. I became concerned that the project's documentation seemed much larger than it should be and suspected that some of the content was "zombie" documentation—HTML files that aren't used anymore and images that have lost all references in the currently used HTML.
