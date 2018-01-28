Games: Overload, Don't Sink, Voxel Tycoon, Overloop and More
Six-degree-of-freedom shooter 'Overload' will now have multiplayer at release, teaser video revealed
Overload [Steam, Official Site] is a really quite fantastic six-degree-of-freedom shooter and they've said for a while they will add in multiplayer, turns out it's not that far off now. I've covered their previous updates many times, because I'm excited to see it finished. It already feels great right now, but what's even better is that they've announced their release plans.
Don't Sink, a sandbox adventure pirate RPG now has Linux support
Here's one we missed, Don't Sink [Official Site, Steam] a sandbox adventure pirate RPG that's currently in Early Access added Linux support last month.
Linux support arrived with the December 24th update, which you can read here. Since Steam's newly released list doesn't update when a game has a new platform (like Linux), it's up to us to make sure you know it's on Linux!
Voxel Tycoon, a new strategy game about transportation, building factories, and mining will come to Linux
I simply can't get enough of building games, so when I found Voxel Tycoon [Official Site] I was a little bit in love. Turns out it is coming to Linux!
You will be sorting out transport, building factories and mining in an infinite world, so you never run out of space. It also has terraforming, so you can dig down and deep or raise a mountain—your choice. It sounds like it will be quite exciting if you like OpenTTD, Factorio and the likes.
In 'Overloop' you will be cloning yourself and sacrificing them to overcome traps
What would happen in a world where you could clone anything? Madness obviously and that's a key theme in Overloop [Steam, Official Site].
In Overloop you will be cloning yourself and then likely sacrificing your clone to overcome traps and it really does look quite good. I haven't seen this type of game mechanic done too often, so hopefully it's as good as the below trailer makes it look.
The delightfully evil Dungeons 3 is to get three DLC, the first 'Once Upon a Time' has been revealed
Insidia, a free to play turn-based tactical strategy game adds Linux support
Do you like strategy games? How about challenging people online to a duel? Insidia [Steam, Official Site] is now on Linux, free and it's actually not bad.
Feral Interactive are teasing another Linux port, so that's two titles not yet announced
Feral Interactive are up to their usual funny business with a brand new Linux port teaser up on their radar.
This is now the second unannounced Linux game they're teasing (here's the other), so I can't wait to see what they have cooked up for us. The last teaser was put up a good few months ago now, so hopefully at least one of them will release soon. They're both in the outermost part of the radar, so they could still be a while away. We don't really know what "Quite Soon" actually means, it could end up being tomorrow, a week or more.
