GNU Linux-libre 4.15-gnu sources and tarballs are now available at

http://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/4.15-gnu/.

It didn't require any deblobbing changes since -rc6-gnu. Binaries are

already available in the Freesh .deb repository (thanks, Jason Self!);

others are expected to show up over the next few days.

This release introduces changes in scripts/package, so that .deb and

.rpm scripts built with the scripts in there will refer to GNU

Linux-libre rather than upstream. This is in line with our goal of not

leading users to non-Free Software.

There are two new drivers that needed cleaning up: HiDeep touchscreen,

and Broadcom BCM7XXX based boards memory (!!!).

A number of drivers needed updating in their cleaning up: i915, adreno,

amdgpu, tegra, silead dmi, and atomisp.

Upstream has removed oss (sound) drivers, and the ap1302 driver from

staging, so the logic to clean them up is gone from deblob-4.15.

Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.