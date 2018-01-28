Linux: Linux 4.15. GNU Linux-libre 4.15, and Linux 4.16
-
Torvalds Releases Linux 4.15 With Improved Meltdown, Spectre Patches
-
GNU Linux-libre 4.15-gnu Deblobs Two New Drivers, Drops More Upstream References
Once again being punctual with their releases, the GNU Linux-libre volunteers managed to release the GNU Linux-libre 4.15-gnu kernel a short time after Linus Torvalds on Sunday released the official Linux 4.15 kernel.
Two new drivers to the upstream Linux 4.15 kernel needed deblobbing/cleaning work. Those new drivers were the HiDeep touchscreen and Broadcom BCM7xxx boards memory. The project's deblobbing scripts also had to be updated for some existing drivers that were previously cleaned including i915, Adreno, AMDGPU, Tegra, and others.
-
GNU Linux-Libre 4.15 Kernel Officially Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom
-
GNU Linux-libre 4.15-gnu
GNU Linux-libre 4.15-gnu sources and tarballs are now available at
http://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/4.15-gnu/.
It didn't require any deblobbing changes since -rc6-gnu. Binaries are
already available in the Freesh .deb repository (thanks, Jason Self!);
others are expected to show up over the next few days.
This release introduces changes in scripts/package, so that .deb and
.rpm scripts built with the scripts in there will refer to GNU
Linux-libre rather than upstream. This is in line with our goal of not
leading users to non-Free Software.
There are two new drivers that needed cleaning up: HiDeep touchscreen,
and Broadcom BCM7XXX based boards memory (!!!).
A number of drivers needed updating in their cleaning up: i915, adreno,
amdgpu, tegra, silead dmi, and atomisp.
Upstream has removed oss (sound) drivers, and the ap1302 driver from
staging, so the logic to clean them up is gone from deblob-4.15.
For up-to-the-minute news, join us on #linux-libre of irc.gnu.org
(Freenode), or follow me (@lxoliva) on Twister http://twister.net.co/,
GNU social at social.libreplanet.org, Diaspora* at pod.libreplanetbr.org
or pump.io at identi.ca. Check my web page (link in the signature) for
direct links.
Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.
-
Linux 4.16 Is Tightening Up Access To /dev/mem By Default
One of the security improvements to Linux 4.16 is improving the default behavior for restricted access to /dev/mem for x86/x86_64 and ARM64 systems.
The CONFIG_STRICT_DEVMEM Kconfig switch that has been around since the end of the 2.6 kernel days is now going to be enabled by default for x86/x86_64 and ARM platforms.
-
Linux 4.16 Getting Tweak For Smarter Task Migration, Yielding Better Scalability
Ingo Molnar began sending in his various Git pull requests this morning for targeting the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window, including the scheduler updates.
One of the kernel scheduler changes catching our attention was Mel Gorman's sched/fair: Only immediately migrate tasks due to interrupts if prev and target CPUs share cache.
-
Linux Kernel 4.15 Now Available for Linux Lite Users, Here's How to Install It
Not even a day after the release of the Linux 4.15 kernel, Linux Lite creator Jerry Bezencon managed, once again, to be the first to deploy the new kernel series for all users of his Ubuntu-based operating system.
-
Six Collabora Developers Have Contributed 19 Patches to the Linux 4.15 Kernel
With the release of the Linux 4.15 kernel series out the door, it's time to take a look at the contributions made by Collabora's developers during this development cycle.
Linux kernel 4.15 was released yesterday by Linus Torvalds, and it's the first kernel series to come built-in with patches for the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities. However, the Linux 4.15 kernel also offers many new features like support for the RISC-V architecture and AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization.
In addition, there's also support for the User-Mode Instruction Prevention feature for Intel processors, modesetting support and improves video support for the AMDGPU open-source graphics driver for supported AMD Radeon graphics cards, as well as better power usage for machines with the SATA Link Power Management feature.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 502 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat: Southeast Asia, Colin Garro's Departure and Financial News
OPNsense 18.1
Graphics: AMDKFD, Mesa, NVIDIA, RADV
today's howtos
Recent comments
19 hours 50 min ago
5 days 3 hours ago
6 days 3 min ago
6 days 21 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 16 hours ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago