Monday 29th of January 2018
OSS
  • Mycroft Mark II: the open source Amazon Echo you’ve always wanted

    Smart speakers are all the range in tech these days and soon it will be the battle of the titans. But as those giants scuffle, the small men, the consumers, sometimes get trampled on. Especially their privacy. It’s no secrets that the likes of Amazon and Google want your data. They promise to do no evil, but you can never really tell. Consumers have opted to just accept the status quo in exchange for convenience. Now, however, they don’t have to compromise just to get an Amazon Echo or Google Home experience, with the Mycroft Mark II Open Voice Assistant speaker.

  • Find Out the Visa Requirements to Attend oSC18

    For people planning on attending the openSUSE Conference 2018 in Prague, Czech Republic, from May 25 – 27, there are certain requirements necessary to receive a visa for those who are not citizen of the European Union.

  • Let's talk about Hacking (EPFL, Lausanne, 20 February 2018)

    I've been very fortunate to have the support from several free software organizations to travel to events around the world and share what I do with other people. It's an important mission in a world where technology is having an increasing impact on our lives. With that in mind, I'm always looking for ways to improve my presentations and my presentation skills. As part of mentoring programs like GSoC and Outreachy, I'm also looking for ways to help newcomers in our industry to maximize their skills in communicating about the great work they do when they attend their first event.

  • A rule-based framework to create dynamic themes

    In December, I gave an introduction to the theming API in Firefox. While it allows you to do many things like animated themes, macOS-style overscroll or interactive theme editors, the API has some limitations. One issue with dynamic theming API compared to traditional CSS theming is that it requires familiarity with JavaScript and WebExtension APIs to make a basic dynamic theme.

  • WebRender newsletter #13

    Greetings! Time for issue #13 of your favorite newsletter, where you can follow the progress of WebRender and it’s integration in Gecko. We are still busy fixing correctness issues (as you can see by the number of times the word “fixed” appears in the lists below), modulo Glenn’s usual big perf optimization.

  • A look inside Facebook's open source program [Ed: openwashing of monstrous surveillance company that's proprietary and secretive]
  • Apollo astronaut keypad being rebooted as open source replica

    Compared to the computer interfaces of today, the display keyboard used by the Apollo astronauts aboard their spacecraft might look quaint — until you recall that it was central to flying to the first humans to the moon almost half a century ago.

Red Hat: Southeast Asia, Colin Garro's Departure and Financial News

OPNsense 18.1

  • OPNsense 18.1 released
    For more than 3 years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, HardenedBSD security, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing. We humbly present to you the sum of another major iteration of the OPNsense firewall. Over the second half of 2017 well over 500 changes have made it into this release, nicknamed "Groovy Gecko". Most notably, the firewall NAT rules have been reworked to be more flexible and usable via plugins, which is going to pave the way for subsequent API works on the core firewall functionality. For more details please find the attached list of changes below.
  • OPNsense 18.1 BSD Firewall/Network OS Released
    After hitting the RC phase a few weeks ago, OPNsense 18.1 has been officially released as the latest version of this pfSense-forked network/router-oriented BSD operating system. OPNsense 18.1 is based on FreeBSD 11.1 while pulling in the HardenedBSD security changes. OPNsense 18.1 reworks its firewall NAT rules, PHP 7.1 and jQuery 3 are powering the web interface, there is now OpenVPN multi-remote support for clients, IPv6 shared forwarding support, improvements for intrusion detection alerts, a rewritten firewall live log, reverse DNS support for insight reporting, and a variety of new plugins.

Graphics: AMDKFD, Mesa, NVIDIA, RADV

  • It's Going To Take More Time To Get Vega Compute Support With The Mainline Kernel
    This weekend I wrote how the AMDKFD discrete GPU support should be in place for the next kernel cycle, Linux 4.17. This is going to allow discrete Radeon GPUs to have ROCm working off the mainline kernel for OpenCL/compute support, but for 4.17 it's unlikely RX Vega GPUs will have compute working.
  • Mesa 18.0-RC3 Released With 50+ Changes
    Emil Velikov announced the release today of Mesa 18.0-RC3 with 50+ changes comprising of many Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan driver fixes. It was just last week that the Mesa 18.0 code was branched and first release candidate issued. If you're wondering how we're already up to RC3, the RC2 release was a "brown paper bag" release that happened almost immediately after RC1 after the version string for RC1 was accidentally messed up. So in reality, this is the second real release candidate for Mesa 18.0.0.
  • NVIDIA 390.25 Linux Driver Released With GTX 1060 5GB & Quadro P620 Support
    After rolling out the 390.12 beta Linux driver in early January as the first public driver in the 390 series, NVIDIA is ending January by the first 390 stable release: 390.25. The NVIDIA 390.25 Linux driver is shipping this Monday as the first stable driver with various fixes, new product support, and other minor improvements over 390.12. New product support includes the GeForce GTX 1060 5GB and Quadro P620 Pascal graphics cards now being officially supported.
  • RADV Reworking Pipeline Emitting To Improve CPU Usage
    While using Vulkan lowers the CPU utilization compared to OpenGL, in our testing of NVIDIA versus the open-source Radeon drivers we generally have found the red team's drivers to consume more CPU resources. Thus it's good to hear that RADV co-conspirator Bas Nieuwenhuizen is working on reworking how this Radeon Vulkan driver handles pipeline emitting.
  • R600 Gallium3D Now Effectively At OpenGL 4.4, A Nudge Away From GL 4.5
    As a follow-up to the article a few days ago about nearly complete OpenGL 4.4~4.5 support for R600g, this pre-GCN older Radeon Gallium3D driver has landed in Mesa 18.1-dev Git support for its final OpenGL 4.4 extension. ARB_query_buffer_object is now in place inside Mesa Git following the patches David Airlie published a few days ago on the mailing list. This was the last OpenGL 4.4 extension incomplete for R600g in hitting OpenGL 4.4.

