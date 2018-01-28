Graphics: AMDKFD, Mesa, NVIDIA, RADV It's Going To Take More Time To Get Vega Compute Support With The Mainline Kernel This weekend I wrote how the AMDKFD discrete GPU support should be in place for the next kernel cycle, Linux 4.17. This is going to allow discrete Radeon GPUs to have ROCm working off the mainline kernel for OpenCL/compute support, but for 4.17 it's unlikely RX Vega GPUs will have compute working.

Mesa 18.0-RC3 Released With 50+ Changes Emil Velikov announced the release today of Mesa 18.0-RC3 with 50+ changes comprising of many Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan driver fixes. It was just last week that the Mesa 18.0 code was branched and first release candidate issued. If you're wondering how we're already up to RC3, the RC2 release was a "brown paper bag" release that happened almost immediately after RC1 after the version string for RC1 was accidentally messed up. So in reality, this is the second real release candidate for Mesa 18.0.0.

NVIDIA 390.25 Linux Driver Released With GTX 1060 5GB & Quadro P620 Support After rolling out the 390.12 beta Linux driver in early January as the first public driver in the 390 series, NVIDIA is ending January by the first 390 stable release: 390.25. The NVIDIA 390.25 Linux driver is shipping this Monday as the first stable driver with various fixes, new product support, and other minor improvements over 390.12. New product support includes the GeForce GTX 1060 5GB and Quadro P620 Pascal graphics cards now being officially supported.

RADV Reworking Pipeline Emitting To Improve CPU Usage While using Vulkan lowers the CPU utilization compared to OpenGL, in our testing of NVIDIA versus the open-source Radeon drivers we generally have found the red team's drivers to consume more CPU resources. Thus it's good to hear that RADV co-conspirator Bas Nieuwenhuizen is working on reworking how this Radeon Vulkan driver handles pipeline emitting.

R600 Gallium3D Now Effectively At OpenGL 4.4, A Nudge Away From GL 4.5 As a follow-up to the article a few days ago about nearly complete OpenGL 4.4~4.5 support for R600g, this pre-GCN older Radeon Gallium3D driver has landed in Mesa 18.1-dev Git support for its final OpenGL 4.4 extension. ARB_query_buffer_object is now in place inside Mesa Git following the patches David Airlie published a few days ago on the mailing list. This was the last OpenGL 4.4 extension incomplete for R600g in hitting OpenGL 4.4.