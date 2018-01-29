Kernel: Linux 4.16 and Linux 4.15
Btrfs Gets More RAID 5/6 Fixes In Linux 4.16
The Btrfs file-system updates were mailed in and subsequently pulled today to the mainline tree for the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window.
There are some minor improvements like a zero range mode for fallocate, code clean-ups, improved bio merging on multiple devices, compression heuristic changes, and other small work.
Jailhouse Guest Support To Be Included With Linux 4.16
With Linux 4.16 is initial support for the Jailhouse hypervisor to support native Linux guests in non-root cells.
The past half-decade Siemens has been developing the Jailhouse partitioning hypervisor that is lighter than KVM and designed for their demanding, real-time, safety and security critical workloads. With Linux 4.16 the first bits of it are being mainlined in the Linux kernel in the form of the new JAILHOUSE_GUEST option to allow non-root cells to let Linux run as a guest.
Block Updates Land In The Linux 4.16 Kernel
The block subsystem updates have now landed in Linus Torvalds' Git tree during the first full day of the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window.
There isn't any "breakthrough" new block features for Linux 4.16 but the block optimizations are notable and I look forward to benchmarking that shortly.
L2 CDP Added To Linux 4.16 For L2 Cache Partitioning On Intel CPUs
L2 Code and Data Prioritization (L2 CDP) is a feature of Intel's Resource Director Technology (RDT) that will now be supported with the Linux 4.16 kernel.
Intel RDT's L2 Code and Data Prioritization feature allows for programmatic control over code and data placement in the L2 cache. This feature will be supported by future Intel Atom CPUs and is intended for use-cases where precise L2 cache control is desired for a VM/container/application.
Linux_4.15
Linux 4.15 Kernel, GCC, LinuxBoot Project and More Cryptojacking
SD Times news digest: Linux 4.15 not final, TensorFlow 1.5, and Cettia 1.0.0
Linus Torvalds announces Linux kernel 4.15 with a focus on Spectre and Meltdown
After a long wait, the much-anticipated Linux kernel 4.15 is finally here. While these kernel releases are always important, this one is particularly noteworthy. Why? Because it largely focuses on Spectre and Meltdown mitigation. With that said, it is not only about those vulnerabilities, of course.
Mozilla: Internet Health, Progressive Web Apps and More
You Can Now Use VirtualBox to Test KDE Plasma Mobile
If you’re keen to try KDE Plasma mobile first hand I’ve some good news for you: it just got super easy to download and test it. Yup, KDE has announced that a new ISO image is now available to download. Using this image you can boot an alpha-quality version of Plasma Mobile in a virtual machine app like VirtualBox or KVM.
