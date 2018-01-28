An introduction to the DomTerm terminal emulator for Linux
DomTerm is a modern terminal emulator that uses a browser engine as a "GUI toolkit." This enables some neat features, such as embeddable graphics and links, HTML rich text, and foldable (show/hide) commands. Otherwise it looks and feels like a feature-full, standalone terminal emulator, with excellent xterm compatibility (including mouse handling and 24-bit color), and appropriate "chrome" (menus). In addition, there is built-in support for session management and sub-windows (as in tmux and GNU screen), basic input editing (as in readline), and paging (as in less).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 793 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi's latest competitor RockPro64 brings more power plus AI processor
Pine64 has released a budget-friendly single-board computer with the high-powered Rockchip RK3399 system on chip (SoC). Available from around $60, the RockPro64 board comes in two flavors, either with the hexa-core RK3399 SoC or the RK3399Pro, Rockchip's first "artificial-intelligence processor". Unveiled at CES 2018, it combines a CPU, GPU, and neural-network processing unit (NPU). As noted by CNX-Software, a number of RK3999-based boards have been released in the past week but, priced at around $200 each, they've been aimed at business customers rather than home developers.
Crypto Subsystem Sees ARM Improvements With Linux 4.16
Herbert Xu has submitted the crypto subsystem updates for the Linux 4.16 kernel. This time around there are a number of ARM/ARM64 related improvements. In the ARM space some of the kernel-side cryptography work includes native SHA512 support on ARM64, ARM v8.2 Crypto Extensions for SHA3/SM3, support for Broadcom BCM63xx platforms within the bcm2835 driver, support for Exynos 5250+ SoCs in the Exynos PRNG driver, and a new driver is the Samsung Exynos True RNG driver. The Samsung Exynos True RNG driver is designed to support the true random number generator found within the Samsung Exynos 5250+ SoCs.
Video Acceleration in Fedora 28 and the Rotting of MPEG Due to Software Patents
Wacom Smartpads Support in Linux
Recent comments
1 day 19 hours ago
6 days 3 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
1 week 21 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago