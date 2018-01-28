Language Selection

OSS Leftovers

Tuesday 30th of January 2018 01:20:25 PM
OSS
  • Open source needs contributions: automation, scale & security are key

    Automated software container security company Twistlock claims to be passionate about open source contributions.

    Company CTO John Morello points out that all too few firms actually contribute with ‘code commits’ despite many claiming to be open source advocates, or openly stating their use of open technologies.

  • Blockchain is this year's buzzword – but can it outlive the hype?

    “Blockchain has the potential to replace mediators who are present today in multiple industries to provide transparency and accountability, such as banks for financial transactions, universities for verifying academic certificates or music companies to reward music creators,” says Dr David Galindo, a senior lecturer at the University of Birmingham and a cryptography expert.

  • A Project Overview of Cardstack Cryptocurrency and Open-source Blockchain

    Since its invention in 2009, blockchain has evolved to become a major  revolutionary technology of the digital world. Decentralized tech like Bitcoin, Ethereum and several other cryptocurrencies and ventures have established and utilized the proficiency of blockchain in making money. There is a new player in the market and it is called Cardstack, a likely solution for decentralized internet founded by Chris Tse.

  • Can Mycroft’s Privacy-Centric Voice Assistant Take On Alexa And Google?

    Ask Joshua Montgomery what’s wrong with smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, and you’ll likely get a cynical answer.

    Montgomery is the CEO of Mycroft, which for the past few years has been building an open-source alternative to big tech’s voice assistants. He doesn’t trust any of those companies–not Google, nor Apple, nor Amazon–to protect people’s privacy or act in users’ best interests.

  • Firefox to emit ‘occasional sponsored story’ in ads test

    Some users who bravely test betas of Mozilla’s Firefox browser will soon also test an “occasional sponsored story” as the browser-maker tries to re-invent web ads.

    This story starts with Mozilla’s February 2017 acquisition of web-clipping app Pocket.

    Pocket let users bookmark content they like, then sync that list of sites across multiple devices. The occasional sponsored post popped up among those lists.

  • Truly open education will require sweeping changes

    It is no secret that American schools have struggled to prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Critics have blamed schools' shortcomings on a variety of factors: change-resistant bureaucracy, low standards, straying too far from the Three R's, inadequate teacher training, and more. One potential root cause of this fundamental issue is that the education system isn't built to be responsive to a rapidly changing environment.

    Public education's aims—providing every student with a free and appropriate education regardless of race, sex, class, disability, etc.—are undeniably admirable. An unfortunate outgrowth of these aims is an emphasis on standardization that can be sluggish and stagnant. This wouldn't be such a problem if the world wasn't evolving so rapidly economically, technologically, politically, and socially. Parents, students, and employers are sounding the alarm about this issue. It's becoming clear that a structural shift will have to happen for the education system to become more responsive to the needs of its key stakeholders.

Raspberry Pi's latest competitor RockPro64 brings more power plus AI processor

Pine64 has released a budget-friendly single-board computer with the high-powered Rockchip RK3399 system on chip (SoC). Available from around $60, the RockPro64 board comes in two flavors, either with the hexa-core RK3399 SoC or the RK3399Pro, Rockchip's first "artificial-intelligence processor". Unveiled at CES 2018, it combines a CPU, GPU, and neural-network processing unit (NPU). As noted by CNX-Software, a number of RK3999-based boards have been released in the past week but, priced at around $200 each, they've been aimed at business customers rather than home developers. Read more

Crypto Subsystem Sees ARM Improvements With Linux 4.16

Herbert Xu has submitted the crypto subsystem updates for the Linux 4.16 kernel. This time around there are a number of ARM/ARM64 related improvements. In the ARM space some of the kernel-side cryptography work includes native SHA512 support on ARM64, ARM v8.2 Crypto Extensions for SHA3/SM3, support for Broadcom BCM63xx platforms within the bcm2835 driver, support for Exynos 5250+ SoCs in the Exynos PRNG driver, and a new driver is the Samsung Exynos True RNG driver. The Samsung Exynos True RNG driver is designed to support the true random number generator found within the Samsung Exynos 5250+ SoCs. Read more

Video Acceleration in Fedora 28 and the Rotting of MPEG Due to Software Patents

  • Fedora 28 Planning For VA-API 1.0 Support
    The latest work by Fedora developers on feature work for Fedora 28 is shipping with VA-API 1.0 support for updated capabilities around the Video Acceleration API. The VA-API 1.0.0 API/ABI is provided by the libva 2.0 video acceleration library. Libva 2.0 was released last October with H.264 FEI support in its API, deprecating older parts of the API, fixing a race condition with the Wayland support, renaming some parts of the API, improving the logging capabilities, and various other changes. Libva 2.0 broke API/ABI compatibility with older versions of this Intel-developed Video Acceleration API.
  • A crisis, the causes and a solution [Ed: LWN says "this blog posting from Leonardo Chiariglione, the founder and chair of MPEG, on how (in his view) the group is being destroyed by free codecs and patent trolls."]
    Because there are rumours spreading about a presumed “MPEG-Video collapse” and Brownian motion-like initiatives trying to remedy – in some cases by the very people who have contributed to creating the “crisis”. [...] In its 30 years of operation MPEG has created digital media standards that have enabled the birth and continue promoting the growth of digital media products, services and applications. Here are a few, out of close to 180 standards: MP3 for digital music (1992), MPEG-2 for digital television (1994), MPEG-4 Visual for video on internet (1998), MP4 file format for mobile handsets (2001), AVC for reduced bitrate video (2003), DASH for internet streaming (2013), MMT for IP broadcasting (2013) and more. In other words, MPEG standards have had and keep on having an impact on the lives of billions of people. [...] In 2013 MPEG approved the HEVC standard which provides the same quality as AVC at half the bitrate. The licensing situation is depicted by the picture below (courtesy of Jonathan Samuelsson of Divideon): there are 3 patent pools, one of which has not published their licence and a significant number of patent holders that have not joined any pool (and not published their licences either).  I saw the threat coming and one year ago I tried to bring the matter to the attention of the higher layers in ISO. My attempts were thwarted by a handful of NPEs. Alliance for Open Media (AOM) has occupied the void created by MPEG’s outdated video compression standard (AVC), absence of competitive Options 1 standards (IVC) and unusable modern standard (HEVC). AOM’s AV1 codec, due to be released soon, is claimed to perform better than HEVC and will be offered royalty free. [...] The work of patent pools would be greatly simplified because they could define profiles with technologies that are “available” because they would know who owns which tools. Users could switch on tools once they become usable, e.g. because the relevant owner has joined a patent pool. These are just examples of how the MPEG standard development process can be adapted to better match the needs of entities developing licences and without becoming part – God forbid – of a licence definition process. [...] Companies will slash their video compression technology investments, thousands of jobs will go and millions of USD of funding to universities will be cut. A successful “access technology at no cost” model will spread to other fields. So don’t expect that in the future you will see the progress in video compression technology that we have seen in the past 30 years.

Wacom Smartpads Support in Linux

  • tuhi - a daemon to support Wacom SmartPad devices
    For the last few weeks, Benjamin Tissoires and I have been working on a new project: Tuhi [1], a daemon to connect to and download data from Wacom SmartPad devices like the Bamboo Spark, Bamboo Slate and, eventually, the Bamboo Folio and the Intuos Pro Paper devices. These devices are not traditional graphics tablets plugged into a computer but rather smart notepads where the user's offline drawing is saved as stroke data in vector format and later synchronised with the host computer over Bluetooth. There it can be converted to SVG, integrated into the applications, etc. Wacom's application for this is Inkspace.
  • Tuhi Is A New Project To Support Wacom SmartPads On Linux
    Tuhi is a new open-source project started by Red Hat's Peter Hutterer and Benjamin Tissoires to support Wacom SmartPad devices on Linux. Wacom SmartPad devices include the likes of the Bamboo Spark, Bamboo Slate Bamboo Folio, and Intuos Pro Paper although the two latter devices are yet to be supported by Tuhi. While there are drivers and various Wacom Linux support projects over the years, the SmartPad hardware falls into a special case as it's simply not a drawing tablet to serve as an input device on Linux systems.
  • Linux Support for Wacom Smartpads Is In the Works
    Linux support for Wacom Smartpads, like the Bamboo Slate and Bamboo Spark, is in the works thanks to a new open source project from Red Hat developers.

