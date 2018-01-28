today's leftovers
Torvalds Releases Linux 4.15 With Improved Meltdown, Spectre Patches
CPU security issues required the longest Linux kernel development cycle since 2011, as Linus Torvalds releases Linux 4.15
Linus Torvalds released the first new Linux kernel of 2018 on Jan. 28, after the longest development cycle for a new Linux kernel in seven years.
During the release Linux Kernel release cycle, Torvalds typically issues a release candidate once a week, with most cycles including six to eight release candidates.
Microsoft Hyper-V Guests Get PCID Support With Linux 4.16
With the in-development Linux 4.16 kernel there is now support for PCID with Microsoft Hyper-V virtualization guests.
AT&T plans to accelerate White Box adoption by releasing dNOS into open source
AT&T has announced that it will open source its Disaggregated Network Operating System (dNOS) project and that it will soon be hosted by the Linux Foundation. The dNOS project provides a software framework to speed the adoption and use of white boxes in a service provider’s infrastructure. The idea is that telcos, software developers, cloud providers, hardware makers and networking application developers can quickly create new white box infrastructure to meet evolving carrier requirements – and, perhaps just as importantly, do it in a more cost-effective way.
PodCTL #23 – Microservices with Istio
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)- Stocks Hammered on Sluggish Data
Webmail and whole class of problems.
I am sure some people would suggest either Emacs or alpine or some other tool which works and I’m sure it worked right out of bat for them, for me I wanted to have something which had a GUI and I didn’t have to think too much about it. It also points out the reason why Thunderbird was eventually moved out of mozilla in a sense so that community could do feature and bug-fixing more faster than either mozilla did or had the resources or the will to do so.
Raspberry Pi's latest competitor RockPro64 brings more power plus AI processor
Pine64 has released a budget-friendly single-board computer with the high-powered Rockchip RK3399 system on chip (SoC). Available from around $60, the RockPro64 board comes in two flavors, either with the hexa-core RK3399 SoC or the RK3399Pro, Rockchip's first "artificial-intelligence processor". Unveiled at CES 2018, it combines a CPU, GPU, and neural-network processing unit (NPU). As noted by CNX-Software, a number of RK3999-based boards have been released in the past week but, priced at around $200 each, they've been aimed at business customers rather than home developers.
Crypto Subsystem Sees ARM Improvements With Linux 4.16
Herbert Xu has submitted the crypto subsystem updates for the Linux 4.16 kernel. This time around there are a number of ARM/ARM64 related improvements. In the ARM space some of the kernel-side cryptography work includes native SHA512 support on ARM64, ARM v8.2 Crypto Extensions for SHA3/SM3, support for Broadcom BCM63xx platforms within the bcm2835 driver, support for Exynos 5250+ SoCs in the Exynos PRNG driver, and a new driver is the Samsung Exynos True RNG driver. The Samsung Exynos True RNG driver is designed to support the true random number generator found within the Samsung Exynos 5250+ SoCs.
Video Acceleration in Fedora 28 and the Rotting of MPEG Due to Software Patents
Wacom Smartpads Support in Linux
