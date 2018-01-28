Making the Case for Slackware in 2018
If you started using GNU/Linux in the last 10 years or so, there’s a very good chance your first distribution was Ubuntu. But despite what you may have heard on some of the elitist Linux message boards and communities out there, there’s nothing wrong with that. The most important thing is simply that you’re using Free and Open Source Software (FOSS). The how and why is less critical, and in the end really boils down to personal preference. If you would rather take the “easy” route, who is anyone else to judge?
Having said that, such options have not always been available. When I first started using Linux full time, the big news was that the kernel was about to get support for USB Mass Storage devices. I don’t mean like a particular Mass Storage device either, I mean the actual concept of it. Before that point, USB on Linux was mainly just used for mice and keyboards. So while I might not be able to claim the same Linux Greybeard status as the folks who installed via floppies on an i386, it’s safe to say I missed the era of “easy” Linux by a wide margin.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 713 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi's latest competitor RockPro64 brings more power plus AI processor
Pine64 has released a budget-friendly single-board computer with the high-powered Rockchip RK3399 system on chip (SoC). Available from around $60, the RockPro64 board comes in two flavors, either with the hexa-core RK3399 SoC or the RK3399Pro, Rockchip's first "artificial-intelligence processor". Unveiled at CES 2018, it combines a CPU, GPU, and neural-network processing unit (NPU). As noted by CNX-Software, a number of RK3999-based boards have been released in the past week but, priced at around $200 each, they've been aimed at business customers rather than home developers.
Crypto Subsystem Sees ARM Improvements With Linux 4.16
Herbert Xu has submitted the crypto subsystem updates for the Linux 4.16 kernel. This time around there are a number of ARM/ARM64 related improvements. In the ARM space some of the kernel-side cryptography work includes native SHA512 support on ARM64, ARM v8.2 Crypto Extensions for SHA3/SM3, support for Broadcom BCM63xx platforms within the bcm2835 driver, support for Exynos 5250+ SoCs in the Exynos PRNG driver, and a new driver is the Samsung Exynos True RNG driver. The Samsung Exynos True RNG driver is designed to support the true random number generator found within the Samsung Exynos 5250+ SoCs.
Video Acceleration in Fedora 28 and the Rotting of MPEG Due to Software Patents
Wacom Smartpads Support in Linux
Recent comments
1 day 19 hours ago
6 days 3 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
1 week 21 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago