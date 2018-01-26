Security: Updates, Intel, Taxes, Voting and WordPress
Security updates for Tuesday
House chair hits reports of Intel notifying Chinese firms about chip vulnerabilities before US
Walden's remarks come after the Journal reported that Intel had notified a small group of companies — including Chinese firms — about Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities which, if exploited, allow hackers to access sensitive information stored on computers, phones and servers using Intel, AMD and ARM chips.
File Your Taxes Before Scammers Do It For You
Today, Jan. 29, is officially the first day of the 2018 tax-filing season, also known as the day fraudsters start requesting phony tax refunds in the names of identity theft victims. Want to minimize the chances of getting hit by tax refund fraud this year? File your taxes before the bad guys can!
Voting-machine makers are already worried about Defcon
What's worse, he added that "nearly every state is using some machines that are no longer manufactured, and many election officials struggle to find replacement parts." Before millions of electronic votes were cast for the next US president, Norden told press that "everything from software support, replacement parts and screen calibration were at risk."
So it's no wonder voting machine makers are keen to get their gear off eBay and keep it out of the hands of white-hat hackers equally keen to expose their collective security failings.
More than 2,000 WordPress websites are infected with a keylogger
The keylogger is part of a malicious package that also installs an in-browser cryptocurrency miner that's surreptitiously run on the computers of people visiting the infected sites. Data provided here, here, and here by website search service PublicWWW showed that, as of Monday afternoon, the package was running on 2,092 sites.
