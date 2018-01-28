Wacom Smartpads Support in Linux
-
tuhi - a daemon to support Wacom SmartPad devices
For the last few weeks, Benjamin Tissoires and I have been working on a new project: Tuhi [1], a daemon to connect to and download data from Wacom SmartPad devices like the Bamboo Spark, Bamboo Slate and, eventually, the Bamboo Folio and the Intuos Pro Paper devices. These devices are not traditional graphics tablets plugged into a computer but rather smart notepads where the user's offline drawing is saved as stroke data in vector format and later synchronised with the host computer over Bluetooth. There it can be converted to SVG, integrated into the applications, etc. Wacom's application for this is Inkspace.
-
Tuhi Is A New Project To Support Wacom SmartPads On Linux
Tuhi is a new open-source project started by Red Hat's Peter Hutterer and Benjamin Tissoires to support Wacom SmartPad devices on Linux.
Wacom SmartPad devices include the likes of the Bamboo Spark, Bamboo Slate Bamboo Folio, and Intuos Pro Paper although the two latter devices are yet to be supported by Tuhi. While there are drivers and various Wacom Linux support projects over the years, the SmartPad hardware falls into a special case as it's simply not a drawing tablet to serve as an input device on Linux systems.
-
Linux Support for Wacom Smartpads Is In the Works
Linux support for Wacom Smartpads, like the Bamboo Slate and Bamboo Spark, is in the works thanks to a new open source project from Red Hat developers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 286 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi's latest competitor RockPro64 brings more power plus AI processor
Pine64 has released a budget-friendly single-board computer with the high-powered Rockchip RK3399 system on chip (SoC). Available from around $60, the RockPro64 board comes in two flavors, either with the hexa-core RK3399 SoC or the RK3399Pro, Rockchip's first "artificial-intelligence processor". Unveiled at CES 2018, it combines a CPU, GPU, and neural-network processing unit (NPU). As noted by CNX-Software, a number of RK3999-based boards have been released in the past week but, priced at around $200 each, they've been aimed at business customers rather than home developers.
Crypto Subsystem Sees ARM Improvements With Linux 4.16
Herbert Xu has submitted the crypto subsystem updates for the Linux 4.16 kernel. This time around there are a number of ARM/ARM64 related improvements. In the ARM space some of the kernel-side cryptography work includes native SHA512 support on ARM64, ARM v8.2 Crypto Extensions for SHA3/SM3, support for Broadcom BCM63xx platforms within the bcm2835 driver, support for Exynos 5250+ SoCs in the Exynos PRNG driver, and a new driver is the Samsung Exynos True RNG driver. The Samsung Exynos True RNG driver is designed to support the true random number generator found within the Samsung Exynos 5250+ SoCs.
Video Acceleration in Fedora 28 and the Rotting of MPEG Due to Software Patents
Wacom Smartpads Support in Linux
Recent comments
1 day 19 hours ago
6 days 3 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
1 week 21 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago