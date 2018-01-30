Language Selection

Red Hat is Buying CoreOS and More News

Red Hat
More on Red Hat's "CoreOS bet"

  • Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS

    Red Hat's betting big on the container game getting bigger with making public this afternoon their agreement to acquire CoreOS for $250 million USD.

  • FAQ: Red Hat to acquire CoreOS
  • The CoreOS bet

    More than four years ago Red Hat made a bet. We bet big on containers as the future for how applications would be built, deployed and managed across the hybrid cloud. We bet on the emergence of new industry standards for container runtime, format, orchestration and distribution. We bet on key projects like Kubernetes to be the core of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. And ultimately, we bet on Linux as the foundation for this innovation, as it has been for so so many other innovations over the past 20 plus years. Specifically, we bet on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 as the new foundation for OpenShift 3, launched at Red Hat Summit 2015. And since that launch more than three years ago, many customers across every geography and industry vertical have bet on OpenShift to run their most critical production applications.

Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols's Take

  • In a blockbuster container and Kubernetes deal, Red Hat acquires CoreOS

    Red Hat announced that it is acquiring CoreOS, an innovator and leader in Kubernetes and container-native solutions, for $250 million. This deal will be completed shortly.

    By combining CoreOS's complementary capabilities with Red Hat's already broad Kubernetes and container-based portfolio, such as Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat aims to further improve its position as a hybrid cloud and container powerhouse.

    CoreOS's technologies, including Tectonic, its Kubernetes distribution, and Container Linux, its lightweight, container-friendly Linux, will be combined with Red Hat's Kubernetes and container-native product portfolio.

Android Leftovers

AMD AOCC 1.1 Shows Compiler Improvements vs. GCC vs. Clang

A few days ago we found out that at the end of 2017 AMD quietly released their AOCC 1.1 C/C++ compiler. AOCC is AMD's compiler succeeding AMD Open64 that existed years ago as their optimized Fortran/C/C++ compiler for past CPU microarchitectures while the "AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler" is designed for current-generation Zen processors. Here are benchmarks of the new AMD AOCC 1.1 release compared to GCC 7, GCC 8, Clang 5.0, Clang 6.0, and Clang 7.0 SVN. Read more

Compact, low-power serial device gateway runs FreeRTOS on Cortex-M3

Artila’s “Aport-213” is a low-power, industrial strength, single port serial-to-WiFi gateway that offers WiFi-based remote access to devices such as meters, sensors, and switches without requiring the development of wireless LAN drivers and security supplicants. The Airport-213 is the newest member of Artila’s industrial communications gateways family. The device runs FreeRTOS on an unspecified 166MHz Cortex-M3 SoC, and offers 802.11 wireless connectivity to serially-interfaced devices for monitoring and control functions. The compact, low-power device can be configured as a transparent bridge, allowing a serial device to be accessed wirelessly without requiring modifications to existing software, says the company. Read more

Best Linux Desktops for Business

When choosing a Linux distro for your business, one of the factors you should consider is which desktop environment works best for your company. This can be made more complex when you consider individual workflows. In this article, I'll share some of the best desktop environments for the enterprise environment while addressing different types of workflows. Read more

