Red Hat to Acquire CoreOS, Expanding its Kubernetes and Containers Leadership
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CoreOS, Inc., an innovator and leader in Kubernetes and container-native solutions, for a purchase price of $250 million, subject to certain adjustments at closing that are not expected to be material. Red Hat’s acquisition of CoreOS will further its vision of enabling customers to build any application and deploy them in any environment with the flexibility afforded by open source. By combining CoreOS’s complementary capabilities with Red Hat’s already broad Kubernetes and container-based portfolio, including Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat aims to further accelerate adoption and development of the industry’s leading hybrid cloud platform for modern application workloads.
Mycom OSI partners with Red Hat to develop telco cloud assurance solution
In order for communication service providers (CSPs) to capitalise on increased customer experience, agility and cost reductions, as well as other digital services like 5G and IoT, a scalable, reliable and agile telco cloud is needed with the ability to enable network function virtualisation (NFV) and software defined network (SDN) architectures to use IT cloud technology.
Announcing Developer Studio 11.2.0.GA and JBoss Tools 4.5.2.Final for Eclipse Oxygen.2
Announcing Developer Tool Updates: DevSuite, DevStudio, CDK, more
Android Leftovers
AMD AOCC 1.1 Shows Compiler Improvements vs. GCC vs. Clang
A few days ago we found out that at the end of 2017 AMD quietly released their AOCC 1.1 C/C++ compiler. AOCC is AMD's compiler succeeding AMD Open64 that existed years ago as their optimized Fortran/C/C++ compiler for past CPU microarchitectures while the "AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler" is designed for current-generation Zen processors. Here are benchmarks of the new AMD AOCC 1.1 release compared to GCC 7, GCC 8, Clang 5.0, Clang 6.0, and Clang 7.0 SVN.
Compact, low-power serial device gateway runs FreeRTOS on Cortex-M3
Artila’s “Aport-213” is a low-power, industrial strength, single port serial-to-WiFi gateway that offers WiFi-based remote access to devices such as meters, sensors, and switches without requiring the development of wireless LAN drivers and security supplicants. The Airport-213 is the newest member of Artila’s industrial communications gateways family. The device runs FreeRTOS on an unspecified 166MHz Cortex-M3 SoC, and offers 802.11 wireless connectivity to serially-interfaced devices for monitoring and control functions. The compact, low-power device can be configured as a transparent bridge, allowing a serial device to be accessed wirelessly without requiring modifications to existing software, says the company.
Best Linux Desktops for Business
When choosing a Linux distro for your business, one of the factors you should consider is which desktop environment works best for your company. This can be made more complex when you consider individual workflows. In this article, I'll share some of the best desktop environments for the enterprise environment while addressing different types of workflows.
More on Red Hat's "CoreOS bet"
