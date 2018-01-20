Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 30th of January 2018 09:58:26 PM

Filed under

Patrick Emmabuntüs, creator and maintainer of the Debian-based Emmabuntüs Linux operating system informs Softpedia today about the release and immediate availability of the first Emmabuntüs Debian Edition release based on Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch."

Emmabuntus Debian Edition 2 1.01 is the first release of the GNU/Linux distribution designed from the offset to be used on the computers of various educational communities around the globe that don't have the resources to use proprietary software to be based on on the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series. Most specifically, this release is based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 release.

"This release is intended to alleviate even more the refurbishing workload on all the associations using Emmabuntüs, notably our friends of the Eisenia with their reuse in solidarity project Linux & Populus, our friends from Ayiyikoh, from BabyLab, and from the JMSI in Ivory Coast, with Jerryvalentin, their future big reuse event, as well as this nice initiative from our WenakLabs friends who are using Emmabuntüs in a Chad camp to introduce refugee children to the computer world," Patrick Emmabuntüs said in the announcement.

Also: 2018 and CD burning still painful