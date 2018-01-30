While it doesn't look like there will be a Solus 4 release in January, we're looking forward to the upcoming optimizations that the Solus devs have planned for the next snapshot.

Communications Manager Joshua Strobl shares with us today some details on the latest goodies that landed in the software repositories of Solus, as well as various of the upcoming improvements that the team plans for the next release of the Linux-based operating system. First thing first, in case you missed it, they released LDM (Linux Driver Management) 1.0.