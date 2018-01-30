GNU/Linux Distrros: Solus and Netrunner Rolling
-
Solus Devs Promise Boot Optimizations, Release Solus Plasma Early Access ISO
While it doesn't look like there will be a Solus 4 release in January, we're looking forward to the upcoming optimizations that the Solus devs have planned for the next snapshot.
Communications Manager Joshua Strobl shares with us today some details on the latest goodies that landed in the software repositories of Solus, as well as various of the upcoming improvements that the team plans for the next release of the Linux-based operating system. First thing first, in case you missed it, they released LDM (Linux Driver Management) 1.0.
-
Netrunner Rolling Linux OS Gets Its First Release in 2018, Here's What's New
The development team behind the Netrunner Rolling Linux operating system announced last week the release of the first snapshot in 2018 with the latest update and some new features.
Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 is here to replace last year's 2017.07 version and ships with the Linux 4.14 kernel, Mozilla Firefox 57.0 "Quantum" web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.5.0 email and news client, LibreOffice 5.3 office suite, KDE Plasma 5.11.5 desktop environment, the KDE Applications 17.12.0 and KDE Frameworks 5.41.0 software suites, as well as Qt 5.10.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 595 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AMD AOCC 1.1 Shows Compiler Improvements vs. GCC vs. Clang
A few days ago we found out that at the end of 2017 AMD quietly released their AOCC 1.1 C/C++ compiler. AOCC is AMD's compiler succeeding AMD Open64 that existed years ago as their optimized Fortran/C/C++ compiler for past CPU microarchitectures while the "AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler" is designed for current-generation Zen processors. Here are benchmarks of the new AMD AOCC 1.1 release compared to GCC 7, GCC 8, Clang 5.0, Clang 6.0, and Clang 7.0 SVN.
Compact, low-power serial device gateway runs FreeRTOS on Cortex-M3
Artila’s “Aport-213” is a low-power, industrial strength, single port serial-to-WiFi gateway that offers WiFi-based remote access to devices such as meters, sensors, and switches without requiring the development of wireless LAN drivers and security supplicants. The Airport-213 is the newest member of Artila’s industrial communications gateways family. The device runs FreeRTOS on an unspecified 166MHz Cortex-M3 SoC, and offers 802.11 wireless connectivity to serially-interfaced devices for monitoring and control functions. The compact, low-power device can be configured as a transparent bridge, allowing a serial device to be accessed wirelessly without requiring modifications to existing software, says the company.
Best Linux Desktops for Business
When choosing a Linux distro for your business, one of the factors you should consider is which desktop environment works best for your company. This can be made more complex when you consider individual workflows. In this article, I'll share some of the best desktop environments for the enterprise environment while addressing different types of workflows.
Oracle Releases Solaris 11.4 Public Beta With GNOME 3 Desktop, Secure UEFI Boot
After all the Oracle/Solaris controversies last year, it's good to see Oracle today releasing their first public beta of Solaris 11.4 as an update to the Solaris 11 operating system. As previously reported, Solaris 11.4 has switched finally from the GNOME 2 desktop to now using the GNOME Shell. Solaris 11.4 Beta is shipping with GNOME 3.24 components for those doing a desktop installation. Original: It’s alive!
Recent comments
9 hours 49 min ago
10 hours 17 sec ago
10 hours 1 min ago
2 days 8 hours ago
6 days 16 hours ago
1 week 12 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 5 days ago