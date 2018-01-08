The Debian Project announced the winner city where next year's DebConf19 Debian conference for Debian Linux contributors, developers, and users will be hosted.

DebConf is the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference, and the Debian team responsible for organizing the next DebConf event has started preparing for 2019's one, a.k.a. DebConf19, by announcing Curitiba as the host city.

Next year, DebConf celebrates 11 years since the event was first held in South America, in Mar del Plata back in 2008, so they decided to celebrate this milestone by choosing Curitiba, the capital of the southern Brazilian state of Paraná, as the host city for DebConf19.