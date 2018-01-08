Events: DebConf19, Kubecon, Atlassian Diversity and Inclusion, IBM/Index
-
DebConf19 Debian Linux Conference Will Be Hosted Next Year in Curitiba, Brazil
The Debian Project announced the winner city where next year's DebConf19 Debian conference for Debian Linux contributors, developers, and users will be hosted.
DebConf is the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference, and the Debian team responsible for organizing the next DebConf event has started preparing for 2019's one, a.k.a. DebConf19, by announcing Curitiba as the host city.
Next year, DebConf celebrates 11 years since the event was first held in South America, in Mar del Plata back in 2008, so they decided to celebrate this milestone by choosing Curitiba, the capital of the southern Brazilian state of Paraná, as the host city for DebConf19.
-
Q&A on Machine Learning and Kubernetes with David Aronchick of Google from Kubecon 2017
At the recently concluded Kubecon in Austin, TX, attended by over 4000 engineers, Kubernetes was front, left and center. Due to the nature of workloads and typical heavy compute requirements in training algorithms, Machine Learning topics and its synergy with Kubernetes was discussed in many sessions.
-
Why You Should Care About Diversity and Inclusion
Aubrey Blanche, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Atlassian, joins us in this latest edition of The New Stack Makers podcast to talk about the difference between diversity and inclusion and why anyone should care.
-
Index: A focus on the future of code and community
One of the most significant challenges developers face is keeping up with the increasingly rapid pace of change in our industry. With each new innovation comes a new crop of vendors and best practices, and staying on top of your game can become a second profession in itself.
Cloud, containers, data, analytics, IoT, AI, machine learning, serverless architecture, blockchain: Behind all of these rapidly evolving technologies are the programming languages and developers who are leading the charge into the next era of innovation.
An ideal way for developers to understand all this is through conversations with other developers. We believe conversation about development—like innovation itself—is best when it happens in the open. This idea was the catalyst for Index, a first-of-its-kind, developer-focused event that will take place in San Francisco Feb. 20-22 at Moscone West.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 613 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
AMD AOCC 1.1 Shows Compiler Improvements vs. GCC vs. Clang
A few days ago we found out that at the end of 2017 AMD quietly released their AOCC 1.1 C/C++ compiler. AOCC is AMD's compiler succeeding AMD Open64 that existed years ago as their optimized Fortran/C/C++ compiler for past CPU microarchitectures while the "AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler" is designed for current-generation Zen processors. Here are benchmarks of the new AMD AOCC 1.1 release compared to GCC 7, GCC 8, Clang 5.0, Clang 6.0, and Clang 7.0 SVN.
Compact, low-power serial device gateway runs FreeRTOS on Cortex-M3
Artila’s “Aport-213” is a low-power, industrial strength, single port serial-to-WiFi gateway that offers WiFi-based remote access to devices such as meters, sensors, and switches without requiring the development of wireless LAN drivers and security supplicants. The Airport-213 is the newest member of Artila’s industrial communications gateways family. The device runs FreeRTOS on an unspecified 166MHz Cortex-M3 SoC, and offers 802.11 wireless connectivity to serially-interfaced devices for monitoring and control functions. The compact, low-power device can be configured as a transparent bridge, allowing a serial device to be accessed wirelessly without requiring modifications to existing software, says the company.
Best Linux Desktops for Business
When choosing a Linux distro for your business, one of the factors you should consider is which desktop environment works best for your company. This can be made more complex when you consider individual workflows. In this article, I'll share some of the best desktop environments for the enterprise environment while addressing different types of workflows.
Recent comments
9 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 6 min ago
2 days 8 hours ago
6 days 16 hours ago
1 week 12 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 5 days ago