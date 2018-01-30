If you want to check to see if your Debian GNU/Linux computer is patched against the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities, it's now easier than ever to install the original spectre-meltdown-checker script.

Yes, you're reading it right, you can now install the very useful Spectre and Meltdown vulnerability/mitigation checker for Linux-based operating systems created by developer Stéphane Lesimple from the stable software repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system.