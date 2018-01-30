Security: Spectre & Meltdown, Cryptocurrency Mining Malware, Android, and Linux
-
Linux Monitoring Tool Detects Meltdown Attacks
-
The Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerability Checker for Linux Is Now in Debian's Repos
If you want to check to see if your Debian GNU/Linux computer is patched against the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities, it's now easier than ever to install the original spectre-meltdown-checker script.
Yes, you're reading it right, you can now install the very useful Spectre and Meltdown vulnerability/mitigation checker for Linux-based operating systems created by developer Stéphane Lesimple from the stable software repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system.
-
Cryptocurrency Mining Malware That Uses an NSA Exploit Is On the Rise
A computer security exploit developed by the US National Security Agency and leaked by hackers last year is now being used to mine cryptocurrency, and according to cybersecurity experts the number of infections is rising.
Last April, a hacking group called the Shadow Brokers leaked EternalBlue, a Windows exploit that was developed by the NSA. Less than a month later, EternalBlue was used to unleash a devastating global ransomware attack called WannaCry that infected more than 230,000 computers in 150 countries. A month later, in June, the EternalBlue exploit was again used to cripple networks across the world in an even more sophisticated attack. Now, security researchers are seeing the EternalBlue exploit being used to hijack people’s computers to mine cryptocurrency.
-
How Google fights Android malware
If you just read the headlines, it sounds like Android is a security mess. There's a report about one Android malware program after another. What's not said is that often these Android viruses require a user to be a sucker to get them. But since a sucker is born every minute, Google does its best to stop malware in its tracks.
-
Linux Kernel 4.15: 'An Unusual Release Cycle'
Linus Torvalds released version 4.15 of the Linux Kernel on Sunday, again, and for a second version in a row, a week later than scheduled. The culprits for the late release were the Meltdown and Spectre bugs, as these two vulnerabilities forced developers to submit major patches well into what should have been the last cycle. Torvalds was not comfortable rushing the release, so he gave it another week.
Unsurprisingly, the first big bunch of patches worth mentioning were those designed to sidestep Meltdown and Spectre. To avoid Meltdown, a problem that affects Intel chips, developers have implemented Page Table Isolation (PTI) for the x86 architecture. If for any reason you want to turn this off, you can use the pti=off kernel boot option.
-
64-bit ARM Gets Mitigations For Spectre & Meltdown With Linux 4.16
The 64-bit ARM (ARM64 / AArch64) architecture code changes were mailed in a short time ago for the Linux 4.16 kernel and it includes mitigation work for Spectre and Meltdown CPU vulnerabilities.
The main additions to the ARM64 Linux code for the 4.16 kernel is security changes concerning Variant Two of Spectre and Variant Three (Meltdown). This is the initial work ready for Linux 4.16 at this time while ARM developer Catalin Marinas notes that an improved firmware interface for Variant Two and a method to disable KPTI on ARM64 is coming next week. It's noted that Cavium ThunderX doesn't work with Kernel Page Table Isolation due to hardware erratum.
-
