Games: Microsoft Rumours and More
-
Microsoft is rumoured to be looking to buy Valve, EA and others
Considering Valve has a majority grip on the PC gaming market, constant growth and quite likely more money than they know what to do with, it would obviously be a target for Microsoft. However, to me, those are also all reasons why it just wouldn't happen. On top of that, Valve is privately owned and I doubt Gabe Newell will suddenly give it all over to Microsoft.
Let's not forget how Valve has also been paying people to improve Linux gaming. Valve has people working on SDL, Mesa, SteamOS (multiple updates this year already), Virtual Reality and plenty more towards making Linux a more attractive gaming platform. There's also this recent interview with Timothee Besset from our friends at BoilingSteam which gives a little glimpse into the work Valve is doing behind the scenes for Linux gaming too. It also seems from that, the Linux port of Street Fighter V is not actually dead. It seems they have a habit of announcing things too early!
-
The FPS 'Insurgency: Sandstorm' has a new teaser trailer
-
Godot Engine, the open source game engine has evolved with the big 3.0 release
If you're a game developer on the look out for a game engine that's free and open source, Godot Engine 3.0 [Official Site] looks to be a safe bet.
-
Jackbox Games continue pushing Linux support with Quiplash & Fibbage XL now in beta
Is there anything more amazing than a developer going through all their games to add Linux support? Jackbox Games, Inc. are continuing their effort with Quiplash [Steam] & Fibbage XL [Steam] now in beta for Linux.
-
The latest System Shock update reconfirms Linux support, shows off more art
The hype is building inside me for the System Shock [Official Site] reboot, it certainly sounds and looks good and they continue to confirm Linux support.
-
Hearts of Iron IV: Waking the Tiger gets a release date
-
Android Leftovers
AMD AOCC 1.1 Shows Compiler Improvements vs. GCC vs. Clang
A few days ago we found out that at the end of 2017 AMD quietly released their AOCC 1.1 C/C++ compiler. AOCC is AMD's compiler succeeding AMD Open64 that existed years ago as their optimized Fortran/C/C++ compiler for past CPU microarchitectures while the "AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler" is designed for current-generation Zen processors. Here are benchmarks of the new AMD AOCC 1.1 release compared to GCC 7, GCC 8, Clang 5.0, Clang 6.0, and Clang 7.0 SVN.
Compact, low-power serial device gateway runs FreeRTOS on Cortex-M3
Artila’s “Aport-213” is a low-power, industrial strength, single port serial-to-WiFi gateway that offers WiFi-based remote access to devices such as meters, sensors, and switches without requiring the development of wireless LAN drivers and security supplicants. The Airport-213 is the newest member of Artila’s industrial communications gateways family. The device runs FreeRTOS on an unspecified 166MHz Cortex-M3 SoC, and offers 802.11 wireless connectivity to serially-interfaced devices for monitoring and control functions. The compact, low-power device can be configured as a transparent bridge, allowing a serial device to be accessed wirelessly without requiring modifications to existing software, says the company.
Best Linux Desktops for Business
When choosing a Linux distro for your business, one of the factors you should consider is which desktop environment works best for your company. This can be made more complex when you consider individual workflows. In this article, I'll share some of the best desktop environments for the enterprise environment while addressing different types of workflows.
