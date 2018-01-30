Android Leftovers
Essential says Android Oreo 8.0 isn't coming to phones, but 8.1 will eventually
Huawei P20 to be unveiled on March 27 in Paris
The end of Android buttons? OnePlus provides gesture-based UI in Oreo beta
The latest Android One phone looks like an updated iPhone 5C
Here's why you should avoid porn on Android phones
Wireless enabled SODIMM-style COM runs Linux on i.MX6 ULL
[Updated] — Toradex is shipping the Linux-driven “Colibri iMX6ULL,” one of the first computer-on-modules to adopt NXP’s cost-optimized i.MX6 ULL SoC. The module also features dual-band WiFi-ac and BT 4.2/BLE wireless and industrial temperature support. The Colibri iMX6ULL is the first of member of Toradex’s 67.6 x 36.7mm Colibri computer-on-module family to offer onboard wireless. It follows the i.MX6 based Colibri i.MX6, among other Toradex Colibri modules. The Colibri iMX6ULL competes primarily with other recently announced, and similarly compact and rugged i.MX6 ULL-capable modules, such as iWave’s W-RainboW-G18M-SM and Variscite’s DART-6UL.
today's leftovers
The Linux Foundation is Growing
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
