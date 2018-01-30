Microsoft Plays Dirty, Microsoft Getting Barred
-
Opera users claim that Microsoft is opening new tabs to advertise Edge
Opera users are reporting incidences of new tabs being opened without user authorisation on Windows 10 to display adverts for Microsoft's own Edge browser.
-
Microsoft Accused of Showing Edge Ads in Opera Browser on Windows 10
Microsoft has often turned to pretty controversial moves to advertise Edge browser, including popups on the Windows 10 desktop, and now the company is accused of embracing an even more aggressive strategy.
A post on reddit reveals that Windows 10 automatically opens a new tab in Opera browser to display an advertisement for Edge.
-
Exclusive: U.S. sanctions curb Microsoft sales to hundreds of Russian firms
Two of Microsoft’s official distributors in Russia have imposed restrictions on sales of Microsoft software to more than 200 Russian companies following new U.S. sanctions, according to notifications circulated by the distributors.
While much of the focus around U.S. sanctions has been on ways they are being skirted, the moves by the Russian distributors show how tougher restrictions that came into force on Nov. 28 are starting to bite.
The new measures cut the duration of loans that can be offered to Russian financial firms subject to sanctions to 14 days from 30 days and to 60 days from 90 days for Russian energy companies on a U.S. sanctions list.
-
[Updated] — Toradex is shipping the Linux-driven “Colibri iMX6ULL,” one of the first computer-on-modules to adopt NXP’s cost-optimized i.MX6 ULL SoC. The module also features dual-band WiFi-ac and BT 4.2/BLE wireless and industrial temperature support. The Colibri iMX6ULL is the first of member of Toradex’s 67.6 x 36.7mm Colibri computer-on-module family to offer onboard wireless. It follows the i.MX6 based Colibri i.MX6, among other Toradex Colibri modules. The Colibri iMX6ULL competes primarily with other recently announced, and similarly compact and rugged i.MX6 ULL-capable modules, such as iWave’s W-RainboW-G18M-SM and Variscite’s DART-6UL.
