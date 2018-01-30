Red Hat News
MYCOM OSI collaborates with Red Hat for telco cloud assurance
MYCOM OSI, the leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to the world’s largest communications service providers (CSPs), has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, to assure and manage telco clouds.
Red Hat explains its $250 million purchase of a hot Google-backed startup
On Tuesday, Red Hat announced the $250 million purchase of CoreOS, a hot startup that competed in the market for "software containers," a trendy developer technology.
Since its founding in 2013, CoreOS raised $48 million in venture capital — likely making this a solid exit for its high-profile bunch of Silicon Valley investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Intel Capital, Y Combinator, and GV (formerly Google Ventures).
Red Hat Buys CoreOS for $250M to Expand Its Kubernetes and Containers Leadership
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, announced that it would acquire CoreOS, Inc., a company known for providing the Container Linux operating system (formerly CoreOS Linux), Tectonic for Kubernetes, and Quay Enterprise container registry, for the price of $250 million USD.
CoreOS joining Red Hat means automated operations are coming to all. In other words, both companies will work together to expand Kubernetes, the open-source system for automating scaling, deployment, and management of containerized applications in business environments, as well as to innovate in containers and distributed systems.
Hot Tickers: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
