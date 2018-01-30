LWN's Latest Kernel Coverage (Paywall Just Expired)
BPFd: Running BCC tools remotely across systems and architectures
BPF is an increasingly capable tool for instrumenting and tracing the operation of the kernel; it has enabled the creation of the growing set of BCC tools. Unfortunately, BCC has no support for a cross-development workflow where the development machine and the target machine running the developed code are different. Cross-development is favored by embedded-systems kernel developers who tend to develop on an x86 host and then flash and test their code on SoCs (System on Chips) based on the ARM architecture. In this article, I introduce BPFd, a project to enable cross-development using BPF and BCC.
The BPF compiler collection (BCC) is a suite of kernel tracing tools that allow systems engineers to efficiently and safely get a deep understanding into the inner workings of a Linux system. Because they can't crash the kernel, they are safer than kernel modules and can be used in production. Brendan Gregg has written several nice tools, and has given talks showing the full power of eBPF-based tools; see also this introduction to BCC published on LWN.
The XArray data structure
Sometimes, a data structure proves to be inadequate for its intended task. Other times, though, the problem may be somewhere else — in the API used to access it, for example. Matthew Wilcox's presentation during the 2018 linux.conf.au Kernel miniconf made the case that, for the kernel's venerable radix tree data structure, the latter situation holds. His response is a new approach to an old data structure that he is calling the "XArray".
The kernel's radix tree is, he said, a great data structure, but it has far fewer users than one might expect. Instead, various kernel subsystems have implemented their own data structures to solve the same problems. He tried to fix that by converting some of those subsystems and found that the task was quite a bit harder than it should be. The problem, he concluded, is that the API for radix trees is bad; it doesn't fit the actual use cases in the kernel.
Deadline scheduler part 2 — details and usage
Linux’s deadline scheduler is a global early deadline first scheduler for sporadic tasks with constrained deadlines. These terms were defined in the first part of this series. In this installment, the details of the Linux deadline scheduler and how it can be used will be examined.
The deadline scheduler prioritizes the tasks according to the task’s job deadline: the earliest absolute deadline first. For a system with M processors, the M earliest deadline jobs will be selected to run on the M processors.
The Linux deadline scheduler also implements the constant bandwidth server (CBS) algorithm, which is a resource-reservation protocol. CBS is used to guarantee that each task will receive its full run time during every period. At every activation of a task, the CBS replenishes the task’s run time. As the job runs, it consumes that time; if the task runs out, it will be throttled and descheduled. In this case, the task will be able to run only after the next replenishment at the beginning of the next period. Therefore, CBS is used to both guarantee each task’s CPU time based on its timing requirements and to prevent a misbehaving task from running for more than its run time and causing problems to other jobs.
Shrinking the kernel with link-time optimization
This is the second article of a series discussing various methods of reducing the size of the Linux kernel to make it suitable for small environments. The first article provided a short rationale for this topic, and covered the link-time garbage collection, also called the ld --gc-sections method. We've seen that, though it is pretty straightforward, link-time garbage collection has issues of its own when applied to the kernel, making achieving optimal results more difficult than it is worth. In this article we'll have a look at what the compiler itself can do using link-time optimization.
Please note that most examples presented here were produced using the ARM architecture, however the principles themselves are architecture-independent.
