Linux 4.16 Changes/Staging
Many Networking Changes Queued For Linux 4.16, New "Netdevsim" Driver
David Miller has presented the set of networking subsystem changes targeting the Linux 4.16 and once again it's on the heavier side.
First up on the networking side of Linux 4.16 is a new driver: netdevsim. This "netdevsim" as implied by the name is a tool for network developers and is a simulator. This simulated networking device is used for testing various networking APIs and at this time is particularly focused on testing hardware offloading related interfaces. This network device simulator has already been extended to support loading (e)BPF programs and other developer-focused functionality.
Staging Updates Submitted For Linux 4.16
Greg Kroah-Hartman sent in pull requests this morning for the various subsystems he oversees for the mainline Linux kernel, including the staging area.
