Calligra 3.1.0 Released, More on Yesterday's Release of LibreOffice 6
Calligra 3.1.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of Calligra 3.1.0 with the following apps included:
Words, Sheets, Karbon, Gemini, and Plan.
Note that Gemini, the KDE Office suite for 2-in-1 devices, is back after missing from the initial Calligra 3.0 release.
Also note that Kexi, the visual database applications creator is close to release 3.1.0.
See http://www.kexi-project.org.
The following is a list of new features and bug fixes since the last release (3.0.1).
KDE's Calligra 3.1 Officially Released, Gemini Ported To KDE Frameworks 5
The KDE Calligra graphics/office suite forked from KOffice is up to version 3.1.
Landing the same week as the big LibreOffice 6.0 open-source office suite unveil is now the Calligra 3.1 suite's release.
We've known the update was coming and they managed to deliver this v3.1 release one year after Calligra 3.0.
LibreOffice, the best office suite, gets even better with LibreOffice 6.0
OK, if you are tied at the hip to Microsoft Office I can see why you'll continue to pay year after year for your Office subscription. But, seriously, if you're not, why aren't you using the newest version of LibreOffice 6.0?
The bottom line is the open-source LibreOffice just works. I've used every office suite since WordStar and DataStar were things. LibreOffice is every bit as good as Microsoft Office and it's free to boot.
You can run LibreOffice on Linux, macOS, and Windows. You can also use on your web browser, if you deploy LibreOffice Online as software-as-a-service server on a cloud, bare-iron, or in a Docker container.
How to install LibreOffice 6 on Linux
