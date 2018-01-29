Security: Spectre and Meltdown, ASUS, Lenovo (Windows)
-
What Ken Thompson's seminal (terrifying!) "On Trusting Trust" tells us about the Spectre and Meltdown bugs
But as the Ken Thompson Hack demonstrates, it's turtles all the way down: if the tools you use to make the tools to make the tools to make the tools that you trust aren't also auditable, they could be sneaking bad stuff in that is virtually impossible to root out.
-
An accessible overview of Meltdown and Spectre, Part 1
This article is explains how the Meltdown and Spectre attacks work, but in a way that is accessible to people who have never taken a computer architecture course. Some technical details will be greatly simplified or omitted, but you’ll understand the core concepts and why Spectre and Meltdown are so important and technically interesting.
-
Listen to Asus describe why making a router with a hole in it was a bad idea
-
High-severity vulnerability in Lenovo laptops let hackers access passwords
Lenovo has fixed a high-severity vulnerability in a wide range of laptop models that allowed hackers with physical access to log in and then obtain users' Windows login credentials and other sensitive data.
-
