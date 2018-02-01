Linux Devices: Embedded Linux Conference, Mycroft, Congatec's conga-IT6
-
ELC + OpenIoT: From Cloud Computing to Robot Apocalypse
It’s time once again for that grand gathering of embedded Linux geeks known as the Embedded Linux Conference (ELC), as well as the co-located, non-Linux specific OpenIoT Summit. In this article, we take a closer look at the conference schedule, with keynotes and sessions you won’t want to miss.
ELC + OpenIoT is happening Mar. 12-14 in Portland, Oregon, the home of Linus Torvalds, who created Linux as a desktop OS and has watched it spread throughout the server world. Over the past decade, Linux has found similar success in embedded gear ranging from mobile devices to Internet of Things hubs to industrial equipment to drones.
-
Privacy-Minded Smart Speaker May Struggle to Get to Know You
Mycroft AI earlier this week announced that its Mark II smart speaker achieved full funding on Kickstarter in just 6.5 hours. As of Wednesday, pledges reached more than three times its US$50K goal -- with 23 days remaining in the campaign.
-
Mini-ITX board fosters flexibility and fights obsolescence
Congatec unveiled a Mini-ITX style “conga-IT6” board that uses a plug-in COM Express module to supply processor and other core functions. CPU options currently include Intel Core, Xeon, Celeron, and Pentium, and AMD G-series and R-series chips, with up to 4x CPU cores and clocked at up to 4.3GHz.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 759 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat: Red Hat's CIO, Red Hat Wants Telemetry in Linux, Wants 'to Extend Influence in Kubernetes Community'
Android Leftovers
Software: Curl, AtCore, PiCluster, Prometheus, Vivaldi
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
3 days 20 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago