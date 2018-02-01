Language Selection

Linux Devices: Embedded Linux Conference, Mycroft, Congatec's conga-IT6

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 1st of February 2018 03:38:56 PM
Linux
  • ELC + OpenIoT: From Cloud Computing to Robot Apocalypse

    It’s time once again for that grand gathering of embedded Linux geeks known as the Embedded Linux Conference (ELC), as well as the co-located, non-Linux specific OpenIoT Summit. In this article, we take a closer look at the conference schedule, with keynotes and sessions you won’t want to miss.

    ELC + OpenIoT is happening Mar. 12-14 in Portland, Oregon, the home of Linus Torvalds, who created Linux as a desktop OS and has watched it spread throughout the server world. Over the past decade, Linux has found similar success in embedded gear ranging from mobile devices to Internet of Things hubs to industrial equipment to drones.

  • Privacy-Minded Smart Speaker May Struggle to Get to Know You

    Mycroft AI earlier this week announced that its Mark II smart speaker achieved full funding on Kickstarter in just 6.5 hours. As of Wednesday, pledges reached more than three times its US$50K goal -- with 23 days remaining in the campaign.

  • Mini-ITX board fosters flexibility and fights obsolescence

    Congatec unveiled a Mini-ITX style “conga-IT6” board that uses a plug-in COM Express module to supply processor and other core functions. CPU options currently include Intel Core, Xeon, Celeron, and Pentium, and AMD G-series and R-series chips, with up to 4x CPU cores and clocked at up to 4.3GHz.

Red Hat: Red Hat's CIO, Red Hat Wants Telemetry in Linux, Wants 'to Extend Influence in Kubernetes Community'

Android Leftovers

Software: Curl, AtCore, PiCluster, Prometheus, Vivaldi

  • Reducing 2038-problems in curl
    libcurl is very portable and is built and used on virtually all current widely used operating systems that run on 32bit or larger architectures (and on a fair amount of not so widely used ones as well). This offers some challenges. Keeping the code stellar and working on as many platforms as possible at the same time is hard work.
  • AtCore 1.0.0 Release.
    Today I would like to announce the release of AtCore 1.0.0. This is the first stable release for AtCore. Since its the first release and we have not written a “real” client for it yet we include our test GUI. If you own a 3D Printer you are encouraged to try AtCore for at least one print job.
  • PiCluster 2.3 is out!
    PiCluster aims to provide an easy-to-use solution to manage your Docker containers. A lot of work has gone into development over the past several months and  I am pleased to announce PiCluster 2.3! Let’s take a look at what is new in this release.
  • Changes in Prometheus 2.0
    2017 was a big year for the Prometheus project, as it published its 2.0 release in November. The new release ships numerous bug fixes, new features and, notably, a new storage engine that brings major performance improvements. This comes at the cost of incompatible changes to the storage and configuration-file formats. An overview of Prometheus and its new release was presented to the Kubernetes community in a talk held during KubeCon + CloudNativeCon. This article covers what changed in this new release and what is brewing next in the Prometheus community; it is a companion to this article, which provided a general introduction to monitoring with Prometheus.
  • Vivaldi 1.14 Debuts as World's First Web Browser to Feature Vertical Reader Mode
    Vivaldi Technologies announced today the release and general availability of the Vivaldi 1.14 web browser, which introduces several new features, optimizations, and bug fixes. Vivaldi 1.14 not only celebrates the project's third anniversary, but it becomes world's first web browser to introduce a vertical reader mode, which will benefit users of Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Japanese, and Korean languages. They can use the new vertical mode to more comfortably view and read texts in their languages in a distraction-free reader mode.

