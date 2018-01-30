Games: PAWARUMI, Dino Run 2, BATTALION 1944, Rocket League, Surviving Mars
Crazy shoot 'em up 'PAWARUMI' has officially launched
I was massively impressed with the Early Access version of shoot 'em up 'PAWARUMI' [Steam] and now it's officially out with more content.
Pixeljam are crowdfunding Dino Run 2, the developer answered some of my concerns
I had some concerns about their Linux support, so I got a few questions answered.
BATTALION 1944 is not coming to Linux, despite showing a SteamOS icon and system requirements
There's always going to be problems when developers are able to set anything they like on Steam with no proper checks from Valve. Despite listing SteamOS/Linux system requirements and showing a SteamOS icon, BATTALION 1944 [Steam] is not coming to Linux.
For the record, I value what Valve has done for Linux gaming. Their continued effort behind the scenes with VR work, Mesa and so on is awesome. However, that doesn't give them a free pass from criticism when I think they need to step up a bit.
Rocket League to get a tournament mode with a beta next month and more
Rocket League [Steam, Official Site], the game that I literally have to tear myself away from is to get a tournament mode which will go in beta this month.
Martian city builder 'Surviving Mars' release date announced with a new trailer
