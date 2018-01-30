More LibreOffice: LibreOffice and EPUB, 6.0 Release
LibreOffice and EPUB
LibeOffice 6.0 is now available. And it's through the inevitable Korben I discovered this morning it has a builtin EPUB export. So let's take a closer look at that new beast and evaluate how it deals with that painful task. Conformant EPUB? And which version of EPUB? Reusable XHTML and CSS? We'll see.
LibreOffice 6.0 Released – Install on RHEL/CentOS/Fedora and Debian/Ubuntu/Linux Mint
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With Major Improvements and New Features
The latest major release of LibreOffice brings better interoperability with Microsoft Office documents, ePub export, OpenPGP document signing, improved user interface and a number of other functional improvements.
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With New Features: Available For Linux, macOS, and Windows
As expected, LibreOffice cross-platform release is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. You can also use its cloud version as well from any computer or web browser. There are many significant changes made to the core engine as well as the Writer, Calc, Impress/Draw modules.
