Mozilla: Security, NASA, Brazil, Compatibility, Rust
-
Unsanitary Firefox gets fix for critical HTML-handling hijack flaw
Mozilla has patched a nasty security bug in Firefox, affecting versions 56, 57 and 58, and their point updates.
The CVSS-8.8-rated flaw means that if an attacker can get a user to open a malicious document or link, remote code execution becomes a possibility – allowing spyware, ransomware and other nasties to be installed and run.
-
Open by Design: How NASA Innovates to Take on the Universe, with Steven Rader
As Mozilla rethinks how we do open, thinking strategically about how we work with contributors and others throughout the product lifecycle (and sharing some of our approaches, well, openly), we thought it would be good to take a look at how NASA engineers use open innovation as an valuable tool.
On January 31, we'll hear from Steve Rader, the Deputy Manager for NASA's Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation (CoECI). We'll learn how a large, bureaucratic organization tasked with the wildest innovation goals became more nimble and innovative by identifying and effectively working with outside collaborators, and what lessons might apply to us as we innovate in the open at Mozilla.
-
Rep of the Month – January 2018
Cynthia is digital communications strategist and front-end developer with expertise on technical consulting, user and staff training and customer service in IT and Telecom segments. She has been a part of the Mozilla community for a long time and and her work has made a big push into Mozilla’s mission through local community efforts.
-
MDN browser compatibility data: Taking the guesswork out of web compatibility
The most powerful aspect of the web is also what makes it so challenging to build for: its universality. When you create a website, you’re writing code that needs to be understood by a plethora of browsers on different devices and operating systems. It’s difficult.
To make the web evolve in a sane and sustainable way for both users and developers, browser vendors work together to standardize new features, whether it’s a new HTML element, CSS property, or JavaScript API. But different vendors have different priorities, resources, and release cycles — so it’s very unlikely that a new feature will land on all the major browsers at once. As a web developer, this is something you must consider if you’re relying on a feature to build your site.
-
In Rust, ordinary vectors are values
I’ve been thinking a lot about persistent collections lately and in particular how they relate to Rust, and I wanted to write up some of my observations.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 771 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat: Red Hat's CIO, Red Hat Wants Telemetry in Linux, Wants 'to Extend Influence in Kubernetes Community'
Android Leftovers
Software: Curl, AtCore, PiCluster, Prometheus, Vivaldi
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
3 days 20 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago