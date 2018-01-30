Linux 4.16 Gets Three New Driver Subsystems Plus VirtualBox Guest Driver
Greg Kroah-Hartman's pull request of the char/misc driver work usually isn't too exciting each kernel cycle, but for Linux 4.16 it's definitely on the heavier side with introducing three new subsystems for different hardware busses.
The three new subsystems are Siox, Slimbus, and Soundwire.
Also: Cloud Native Computing Foundation Expands With Rook Storage Project
