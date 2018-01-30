today's howtos
-
Why use named pipes on Linux
-
Matching Create and Teardown in an Ansible Role
-
How to fix the Docker and UFW security flaw
-
Your instant Kubernetes cluster
-
TripleO QuickStart (Master) overcloud containerized HA deployment ( 3 Nodes HA PCS Cluster + 1 Compute Node )
-
Externally exposing a LXD-based Kubernetes service.
So you’ve conjured up a Kubernetes cluster on top of LXD on your dev box. Cool. You’ve created a deployment, you’ve got a service directing traffic to it, and you can query it from your box. Sweet. Time to demo this to your boss!
-
12 Practical Examples Of wget Command In Linux
-
How to Reset WordPress Admin Password via MySQL Command Prompt
-
How to Install LightDM Display Manager on Arch Linux
-
How to install Apache Maven on CentOS (& other Linux distros)
-
Test If Linux Server SCSI / SATA / SSD Hard Disk Going Bad
-
How to create EC2 instance in AWS Vlog
-
Enable Debugging Mode in SSH to Troubleshoot Connectivity Issues
-
Private Internet Access Tray Icon For elementary OS
-
Linux wget: Your Ultimate Command Line Downloader
-
Linux Find Out Last System Reboot Time and Date Command
-
How To Search The Web From Terminal
-
How to reload .vimrc file without restarting vim on Linux/Unix
-
How to build Perl module rpm file with cpanspec on RHEL/CentOS Linux
-
How to Run Your Own Public Time Server on Linux
-
Integrate RH-SSO 7.x with Liferay DXP using SAML
-
