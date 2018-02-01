Red Hat: Red Hat's CIO, Red Hat Wants Telemetry in Linux, Wants 'to Extend Influence in Kubernetes Community'
CIOs should take time to understand a company's 'values, culture and strategy,' Red Hat CIO says
Stepping into a new organization, chief information officers have to decide whether to upend internal technology operations or continue with the status quo.
CIOs on average stay in their role for no more than five years, and each new position presents an opportunity to try something new with technology and cherry pick what processes predecessors installed while incorporating a new approach.
How a CIO chooses to take on new role depends on the environment. In legacy settings, a transformational CIO is lucrative for long-term business success. But in other organizations, with a robust technology stack and digital environments, reinventing the internal technology landscape would prove wasteful.
Firmware Telemetry for Vendors
I found out this nugget of information using a new LVFS vendor feature, soon to be deployed: Telemetry. This builds on the previously discussed success/failure reporting and adds a single page for the vendor to get statistics about each bit of hardware. Until more people are running the latest fwupd and volunteering to share their update history it’s less useful, but still interesting until then.
Red Hat Buys CoreOS to Extend Influence in Kubernetes Community
Today’s topics include Red Hat’s acquisition of CoreOS for $250 million; Cisco adding assurance capabilities to their Network Intuitive initiative; Google’s partnership with MobileIron on a platform for buying and distributing cloud services; and the Rook storage project that’s being launched by the Cloud Native Computing Platform.
CoreOS to join Red Hat to deliver automated operations to all
Overview Of Different Chart Patterns: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Analyst’s keeping an Eye on: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
Stocks to Lookout For: Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
