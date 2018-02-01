Canonical/Ubuntu Promote Snap and Microsoft Exploits That to Market Its Malware
Snapcraft Summit Summary – Day 1
The first day of the Snapcraft Summit in Seattle kicked off with a simple round of introductions and each participant voicing their plans for the week. People from Microsoft, Skype, Slack, Electron and CircleCI joined the snap advocacy and Snapcraft teams to crank through their tasks.
Snapcraft community superstar Dan Llwellyn started his day working with various participants to create and improve their snaps. They uncovered a missing feature in path handling of classic snaps in Snapcraft. Kyle Fazzari and Sergio Schvezov, of Canonical, worked to debug, and then started on a fix for Snapcraft. They should have it ready for testing tomorrow.
Snapcraft Summit Summary – Day 2
It Just Got Easier to Install Skype on Ubuntu
Skype is one of the world’s most popular messaging services and, from today, it is even easier to install it on Ubuntu.
Canonical announces Skype 'Snap' for Linux
Skype is now available as a snap for Linux users
Microsoft releases Skype as a Snap for Linux
Skype launches as a ‘snap’ to cater to more Linux users
