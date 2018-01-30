Today in Techrights
- Too Much to Cover Up at the EPO, the UN, and UN Agencies
- Patent Sharks Hope to Regain Control of the US Patent System With Iancu Appointment Likely Just 4 Days Away
- EFF Has Just Warned That Depending on Outcomes of US Supreme Court Cases, US Could Have Most Notorious Patents in the World
- The UPC/SEP/FRAND Lobby Has Resorted to Just Insulting the Opposition
- Patent Justice at the EPO is as Bad as Justice for Workers
- Even Kluwer Patent Blog Decides to Comment on the EPO’s Bizarre Financial Behaviour
- Links 31/1/2018: Red Hat to acquire CoreOS, Hyperledger Releases Sawtooth 1.0
- The Lobby for Software Patents — Including Microsoft-Connected Law Firms — Clings Onto One Patent From a Microsoft-Sponsored Patent Troll
- The Failure of ILO’s Administrative Tribunal Highlights Poor State of Justice in Europe and Worldwide
- Links 30/1/2018: Godot 3.0 and ncurses 6.1
-
Top 10 Open Source AI Projects in 2018
These days, it's hard to escape the hype surround artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. According to a September 2017 forecast from IDC, worldwide spending on cognitive and AI solutions was around $12.0 billion in 2017. That total is likely to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.1 percent through 2021, when the market will hit a whopping $57.6 billion. In its 2018 predictions, Forrester Research predicted that during this year, "AI will reshape analytic and business innovation" and that "AI will make decisions and provide real-time instructions at 20% of firms." However, it also cautioned that "2018 will be the year that CIOs will realize that new technologies like AI require hard work."
today's leftovers
Debian and Ubuntu (Microsoft) Leftovers
Software and Games: Laptop Mode Tools, Sylpheed, Telegram, Plasma Mobile and More
