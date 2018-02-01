4MLinux 23.3 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.9.78. Desktop users can enjoy GIMP, which is now available out of the box. The 4MLinux Server includes Apache 2.4.29, MariaDB 10.2.12, and PHP 7.2.1 (see this post for more details). Important remainder: this is the last release supporting the 32-bit version of the 4MLinux LAMP server (more info available here).
Also: “Lightweight” Linux Lite 3.8 & “Mature” openSUSE Leap 15 Beta Released: Download Here
